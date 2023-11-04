Coulton's Catch-Up | Cheers to our angels in pink

Pink Angels
On a trip to Dubbo recently I had the pleasure of visiting a fundraising BBQ outside the local Bunnings run by Pink Angels Inc.
The Pink Angels are an organisation based in Dubbo which was born from the desire to support local breast cancer patients by providing practical assistance such as housekeeping, meals and other care.
Their reach now extends to many towns in the Parkes electorate including Narromine, Trangie, Warren, Nyngan, Cobar, Brewarrina, Bourke, Lightning Ridge, Coonamble, Coonabarabran, Gilgandra and Gulargambone.
I was very glad to chat to them about what they do and the invaluable service they provide, and I encourage anyone in the areas they cover who is affected by breast cancer to take up their offer of support.
Thoughts on Palestine
In recent weeks I've been approached several times by media to comment on the current war between Israel and Hamas, especially given my position as Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Palestine.
It's no secret that I have connections to the Palestinian people here in Australia. I have spent time in the West Bank, and my opinion on the circumstances there have been formed by what I've seen with my own eyes.
There is no justification for the Hamas attacks on Israel - the reports have been horrendous. I'm also very aware however, that many Palestinian civilians packed into the tiny area which is the Gaza Strip are now in the retaliatory firing line.
I call for an end to the violence on both sides, to prevent more needless loss of life.
Grants open for CHSP service providers
Applications are open until 30 November 2023 for the Fair Work Commission (FWC)'s Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP) Base Funding.
This program provides one-off funding of the actual cost to CHSP service providers to increase the wages of eligible aged care workers to the new minimum award wage in the 2023-24 financial year.
Eligible organisations including Indigenous Corporations, Local Government organisations and other aged care providers are encouraged to check the criteria for this funding before they apply, which can be found online at grants.gov.au under code GO6537.
