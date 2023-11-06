It's arguably the biggest social event of the year in Dubbo and the 2023 MAAS Golden Eagle Day did not disappoint.
Formerly known as Derby Day, Dubbo Turf Club welcomed more than 4500 spectators on November 4 to their track for what general manager Sam Fitzgerald could only describe as a successful day.
"The final figure is to be confirmed but we had near 4500 to 5000 people," he said.
"It's certainly the biggest one we have had over the last five or so years."
Organisations like the Dubbo Kangaroos Rugby Club often have massive marquees at the races and all were filled to the brim as the sun shined.
While there was plenty of action on the track, Fitzgerald confirmed the large crowd made the day what it was.
"It was a really great atmosphere, the crowd was all really well-behaved," he said.
"The feedback we got from the large marquees has been really good so we are proud to be able to host an event of this magnitude that does cater to different areas of the community."
The action will continue at the Turf Club on November 7 for the annual Big Dance/Melbourne Cup meeting.
"It's the traditional Big Dance or Melbourne Cup Day which is a nice little relaxing meeting to cap off the busy spring period," Fitzgerald said.
"We are expecting another big crowd, it will be a bit different to what we get on Golden Eagle Day but we are preparing for another busy day."
