Quilts lovingly hand-sewn over months - and in some cases, years - have been shown to the public for the first time.
On Saturday, November 4, the Macquarie Sewcialites sewing group - who meet at the Kintyre Living Retirement Village in Dubbo - held their first ever quilt show and craft market.
"[Dianne Cullen] saw what people had made for the truck show and the Dubbo show and she said 'why don't we do one here'," one of the group's members Sue Bailey said.
"It will be a learning curve for us all but we're all looking forward to having what we've done over the years showcased because it's been a long time that we've been together."
All the quilts on show on Saturday were never-before-shown, including Ms Bailey's quilt 'Challenge of the Poppies' which she says features a "jelly roll of little black dress fabric".
Ms Bailey said she enjoys both the challenge and the social aspects of quilting.
"It's just like the fellas going to the pub on a Friday night, isn't it," she said.
"We teach one another and if someone has got something they've done and the others want to have a go at it they just help them out."
As well as quilts, the Sewcialites have been working on a range of other craft items including baby items, bags, crochet knee rugs and jewellery which were sold on the day.
All proceeds will go to BaptistCare HopeStreet in Dubbo.
The charity helps people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, marriage breakdown and financial stress.
