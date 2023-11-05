Daily Liberal
Home/Photos and Video

All the colour at the Macquarie Sewcialites first ever quilt show

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 5 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Quilts lovingly hand-sewn over months - and in some cases, years - have been shown to the public for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.