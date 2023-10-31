A perfect season became even better for Angus Knaggs when he was honoured with one of Dubbo Junior Rugby Club's most prestigious trophies.
Knaggs, part of the Dubbo Blue under 16s side which completed an unbeaten Central West Junior Rugby season this year, was awarded the Rivwest Perpetual Trophy for his work on and off the field.
Handed to the under 16s player who best shows values of sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship, the Rivwest Perpetual Trophy came as a surprise to the young five-eighth.
"I wasn't really expecting it and it was very much appreciated," he said.
"I feel really proud."
Knaggs was presented with the trophy by Rivwest Finance's Bob Elliott, who was recently inducted into Jean Emile Serisier Roll of Honour at the Dubbo Rhino Awards.
The type of player who always puts his hand up to help and shows respect and sportsmanship on the field, Knaggs has had captaincy roles at the Roos previously and was vice-captain for his triumphant team this year.
The Dubbo Blue side won 10 of 10 games during the regular season and finished with the staggering points differential of +252 before they went on to defeat the Forbes Platypi in the grand final.
Knaggs was among the try-scorers during the 31-22 victory on the biggest day of the season.
Knaggs said the secret to his side's success this year was the sheer desire for victory instilled by coaches Nick Ray and Dan Buckler.
"We just trained with the mindset to win," he said.
In Dubbo Junior Rugby Club, Blue sides are the top age while Red teams are most often the younger players in their first year in their respective age group.
Knaggs and his teammates had been a Blue premiership contender in the past but the COVID pandemic ruined any chance of glory while being part of a Red side with a focus more on development had followed that.
Being able to be with his mates in a Blue side that was able to go the whole way was another aspect of what made 2023 so special for Knaggs.
"It was pretty exciting for them over in Forbes," Knaggs' mother Monique said.
"The rugby is a great experience for all the children. They're very well organised and they do a really good job and I think it's also amazing Rivwest does what it does.
"I think it's very encouraging for kids to do the right thing by their club and be involved and do things to help out."
Knaggs echoed that sentiment when saying what he loved most about rugby was playing with friends and the good sportsmanship and values it instils.
Knaggs will step in the ranks to play for the Dubbo Kangaroos colts side in the Central West Rugby Union competition next year.
