One of Dubbo's most popular hotels could now be yours after expressions of interest for the sale of the Milestone Hotel have begun.
Currently owned by Harvest Hotels, the beginning of the sales process for the pub is now under way.
The hotel is in a prime location on the corner of Macquarie and Bultje Streets in the Dubbo CBD.
Boasting a public bar with TAB facilities, a gaming long, bistro and dining areas, a balcony beer garden and six private function spaces, the hotel will be sure to garner a lot of attention.
Speaking to the Daily Liberal, Harvest Hotels director Chris Cornforth said the decision to sell the Milestone wasn't an easy call.
"Harvest Hotels is embarking on its next phase of growth with our current capital raise program," he said.
"With that in mind, we feel it is the right time to find the Milestone its next custodian, enabling us to continue to grow Harvest through the acquisition of larger format pubs in other strong regional centres like Dubbo."
Harvest Hotels currently owns eight hotels in NSW spread throughout the state in places such as Maitland, Wagga Wagga, Woy Woy, Albury and Tamworth.
READ ALSO:
"We have a real soft spot for Dubbo and the wider region; The Milestone's staff and suppliers are largely from Dubbo, and we've enjoyed working in collaboration with the local business since we bought the pub in May 2021," Mr Cornforth said.
"We hope to pass this historic institution on to someone who can continue to build on the foundation that we've set, and who is keen to be a part of the Dubbo community."
As for what happens now, Mr Cornforth said they will keep an eye on any interested parties who wish to make inquiries.
"The Expression of Interest has just gone live, so we're looking forward to meeting with interested parties over the next month or so," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.