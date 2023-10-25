Daily Liberal
The Milestone Hotel Dubbo is on the market

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
One of Dubbo's most popular hotels could now be yours after expressions of interest for the sale of the Milestone Hotel have begun.

