Police prosecutor sergeant Amy Jenner told Dubbo Local Court police were put in a "dangerous" situation when a paranoid resident wouldn't listen to them as he ran around with knives in his pockets.
Clinton Hill, 37, of Galloway Drive, Dubbo, pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court to two counts of custody of knife in public place and hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty on Wednesday, October 11.
At 5.45pm on July 19, 2023, Hill asked his daughter to call police as he believed there were intruders in his house, the court heard. His daughter did call police and asked them to go to her father's house.
At 6.06pm the police attended Hill's home and saw him sitting on a bench with his daughter and an unknown male.
Police asked Hill about the possible people in his house.
They noticed Hill was armed with a wooden pole and a glass bottle which they asked him to put on the floor for their safety.
Hill initially refused and became angry, but eventually listened to the officers and put down the pole and bottle.
Hill then said, "you aren't cops".
The police made attempts to calm Hill down, who they noticed was impaired by drugs or alcohol with slurred speech and irrational actions.
Hill kept trying to move away from the police saying, "you aren't cops".
Hill stood up and police saw a knife in his jacket pocket. They asked him to remove the weapon and Hill's anger escalated before he ran to the house next door.
Police followed Hill as he was still armed with the knife.
Hill proceeded to bang aggressively on the neighbour's door, and wouldn't listen to police when they asked him to remove the knife from his pocket.
Police drew their tasers and demanded Hill drop the knife.
Hill threw it on the floor and his daughter grabbed it and moved it away. Police put their tasers away as Hill ran away from them.
Police chased after Hill and demanded he stop running.
When Hill got to the end of Galloway Drive he stopped running and police attempted to negotiate with him, however he ran away again.
Police noticed an uncapped syringe fall from Hill's pocket while he was running.
Police leg swept Hill, before gaining control of his hands as they feared for their safety if he was to reach into his pocket.
Hill continued to struggle and resist police, attempting to break the grip police had on his hands.
Police put one handcuff on Hill, however he attempted to grab police with his other hand. Police eventually gained control and handcuffed him.
When taken to the police van and searched, police found a pair of scissors on him.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was arrested and seen by a paramedic.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Tomas Ditton said his client was suffering from drug induced paranoia and ran away in a state of distress.
"He dropped the knife when asked by police and the second knife was actually a pair of scissors which he had no intention to use as a weapon," he said.
"He says he feels humiliated and is willing to do rehab."
Sgt Jenner said while it is in the mid-range of dangerous offending, the incident took place in the dark and it took some time for police to contain Hill.
"It was a dangerous situation the police were faced with and it warrants a sentence of imprisonment," she said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said Hill was "extremely well known" in Dubbo Local Court.
Hill was convicted and sentenced to three months in jail.
