Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Clinton Hill, 37, jailed for resisting Dubbo police

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 18 2023 - 8:59am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

Police prosecutor sergeant Amy Jenner told Dubbo Local Court police were put in a "dangerous" situation when a paranoid resident wouldn't listen to them as he ran around with knives in his pockets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.