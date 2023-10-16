The first book collection took place on Saturday, October 14, for the 2024 Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair.
Organised by the folks at Dubbo West Rotary, funds raised go to charity, and in 2023 the organisers raised $19,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service Dubbo Support Group, and the Western Cancer Centre Foundation.
Dubbo West Rotary is now gearing-up for its third book fair, having taken the reins from the Dubbo Macquarie chapter.
The fair was established in 2010 in memory of Michael Egan, a Dubbo Macquarie Rotary member who passed away with cancer.
It will take place on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, 2024.
