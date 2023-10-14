Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Voice referendum: Polling day pitches from Yes and No camps

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 14 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'No' campaigners Sam Peacocke and Trevor Jones and 'Yes' campaigners Kuki Sangha and Pat Caldwell. Pictures by Amy McIntyre
'No' campaigners Sam Peacocke and Trevor Jones and 'Yes' campaigners Kuki Sangha and Pat Caldwell. Pictures by Amy McIntyre

With referendum day well under way, 'Yes' and 'No' campaigners are making their final pitches to the public at the polling booths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.