A woman who threatened to "stab the throats" of two support workers has landed herself with a community correction order.
Dorothy Sullivan, 44, of Yaruga Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty via audio visual link from Wellington Correctional Centre to two counts of using an offensive weapon at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
According to court documents, two support workers were clearing out their client's apartment on Myall Street on Tuesday, August 22.
Around 10am an aggressive Sullivan approached one of the workers at the front of the apartment and began yelling before she walked in and out of the unit, taking items with her.
The support worker didn't engage with her.
A second support worker went to see what Sullivan was doing in the apartment, when he was threatened.
Sullivan grabbed a Stanley knife and pointed it at the support worker and said, "I'm going to stab your throat if you stop me getting stuff out".
The support worker left the unit and went outside to his colleague.
Sullivan then went outside and approached the two workers, still holding the knife.
Concerned for their safety, the two put a wheelie bin between themselves and Sullivan, while a neighbour called the police.
Sullivan then went to a neighbouring resident and began to argue with them.
When police arrived, Sullivan left the location.
Police got a description from the support workers and immediately suspected Sullivan due to her description and previous knowledge of her.
As police patrolled the apartment grounds they saw Sullivan and placed her under arrest.
As they were speaking, she said, "I'm getting my shit out of there".
She was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said Sullivan had done "enough time" in jail for the offences.
Sullivan was convicted and sentenced to a nine month community corrections order.
