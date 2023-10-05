Daily Liberal
Jye Cummings, 26, pleads guilty to intimidating a police officer in Dubbo Local Court

Ciara Bastow
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:00pm
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Swearing at a police officer before leading them on a chase onto railway tracks has landed a 26-year-old man before Dubbo Local Court.

