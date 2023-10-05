Swearing at a police officer before leading them on a chase onto railway tracks has landed a 26-year-old man before Dubbo Local Court.
Jye Cummings, 26, of Wattle Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to intimidating a police officer in execution of their duty, and 'go onto or into or remain on or in running lines' on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Magistrate Garry Wilson heard in open court how police were called to the Pastoral Hotel at 11.40pm on Saturday, May 21 because a drunk patron refused to leave.
Cummings and his friends were told a number of times to leave the area and to not be within 50 metres of the pub.
When more police arrived, Cummings stepped up to one of the officers and said, "who do you think you are c--t? Who do you think you are, bred? What? Do you think you're a big man or what?".
Court documents state the escalation led to one of Cummings' friends standing between him and the police officer, in an attempt to defuse the situation.
Cummings then tried to push past his friend to get to the police officer.
Police sprayed small bursts of capsicum spray on the group.
Cummings began to run from police before he stopped to encourage them to chase him and ran off again.
Police chased Cummings, asking him to stop, as he ran through a car park before going into a rail corridor.
The court documents state Cummings eventually stopped running and surrendered to police. He was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
He was then placed under arrest.
Cummings was convicted and fined $400.
