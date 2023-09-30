A visit from Coalition colleagues

The Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton made time for a visit to Moree and then Dubbo, where we also met with Leader of the Nationals David Littleproud and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
I greatly appreciate that my Coalition colleagues made it a priority to visit the Parkes electorate, where I was able to introduce them to some of our locals, farmers, employers and training organisations.
Visits like this are invaluable in that they help our leadership to better understand how national issues affect regional areas, such as the impact of cost of living, the upcoming Voice to Parliament Referendum, and water management.
A Senate inquiry into Australia's airline industry has exposed some very questionable dealings from our largest airline, and I'm disappointed with the lack of transparency exhibited both by Qantas and the Labor Government.
Behaviour called into question involves Qantas' relationship with the Labor Government, including both painting its aircraft with Yes23 slogans and the Government's blocking flights from competitor Qatar Airways. Qantas has also refused to repay $900 million in taxpayer-funded JobKeeper payments received during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the airline sacked 1700 workers.
My hope is that with the scrutiny of this inquiry Qantas will make a sincere effort to operate with greater integrity than what we have seen over these past few years.
The Voice to Parliament Referendum draws rapidly closer and will be one of the most important moments in our recent history, so your vote is of great importance. With this in mind it is worth being aware of the locations for pre-polling in the Parkes electorate. Please check the Australian Electoral Commission website for any updates as well as accessibility information: aec.gov.au.
