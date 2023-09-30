Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Coulton's Catch Up | Peter Dutton visits Central West to talk Voice Referendum

By Mark Coulton
October 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes MP Mark Coulton (right) with Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton and Leader of the Nationals David Littleproud. Picture supplied
Parkes MP Mark Coulton (right) with Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton and Leader of the Nationals David Littleproud. Picture supplied

A visit from Coalition colleagues

The Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton made time for a visit to Moree and then Dubbo, where we also met with Leader of the Nationals David Littleproud and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.