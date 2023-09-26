Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Peter Dutton visits Dubbo to talk Voice referendum

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cost of living relief, not a Voice to parliament, is what's really needed in regional areas, says federal opposition leader Peter Dutton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.