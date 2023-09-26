Cost of living relief, not a Voice to parliament, is what's really needed in regional areas, says federal opposition leader Peter Dutton.
"The prime minister has spent the first 16 months of his term completely and utterly focused on the Voice and he's forgotten about Australians in the regions and in rural and remote areas," he told media in Dubbo.
"There's no sign anywhere in regional Australia of people getting a $275 reduction in their power prices. There's no sign of a reduction in gas prices. People pay more for their insurance premiums. People are getting less for their money when they pay at the checkout at Coles or Woolies or the IGA.
"I think it's a really worrying time for Australians and I think the prime minister needs to start listening to Australians who need his help now more than ever."
Mr Dutton stopped by hospitality training hub Wilay Cafe on Tuesday, as part of a tour of regional NSW. He even stepped behind the machine and tried his hand at being a barista, under the watchful eye of a local trainee.
Joining Dutton in Dubbo was shadow minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Nationals leader David Littleproud and member for Parkes Mark Coulton.
"It's always a privilege as a local member for an electorate like mine to have colleagues come out and visit, talk to local people and understand what's really happening out here in the heartland of Australia," Mr Coulton said.
Top of the agenda for the prime-ministerial hopeful and his coalition entourage was the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, set to take place on October 14.
Despite the ongoing Voice debate Ms Price - one of the loudest Indigenous voices in the 'No' camp - said cost of living was the number one concern for Indigenous communities.
"I've been on the road, we've been discussing the Voice and engaging with people ... and the general feeling is that Australians just want to get on with things whether we're from Indigenous background or non-Indigenous backgrounds," she said.
"Let's not forget, cost of living. It also affects indigenous Australians, particularly our most marginalised indigenous Australians. And everyone's feeling the pinch of cost of living.
"We've got about 18 days left to go before the referendum, then we can get back to actually addressing our real issues as a country together without dividing us along the lines of race."
Asked whether he thought the Voice could help tackle the growing youth crime problem in Dubbo, Dutton said those challenges were better tackled through tougher penalties and through local initiatives like Wilay Cafe.
"Businesses like this are providing jobs ... they're actually providing real outcomes," he said.
"We need to make sure that there are employment programs available so that young people in particular are engaged. We need to make sure that the schooling system is working effectively and keeping kids in school and off the streets.
"And we need to make sure that if they do steal a car or there is willful damage that there's a penalty to pay for that."
He said prime minister Anthony Albanese has failed to explain how the Voice would actually address issues impacting Indigenous communities.
"You need to be able to demonstrate how it can work positively and have a positive impact," he said.
"But it's clear the government hasn't been able to do that work. And I think dividing our country has been a very, very bad outcome that the Prime Minister's chosen."
