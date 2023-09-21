The dust has barely settled on the Dubbo Rhinos' 2023 season and the club is already looking to bolster their stocks for next year.
After fielding two New Holland Cup sides this year, the Rhinos are looking at adding a colts side to their club for 2024.
The club last had an underage side two years ago, with the bulk of that particular squad going on to play first grade.
First grade coach Doug Sandry said there has been a bit of chatter already about the colts side.
"We've got a lot of interest already," he said.
"We've had a few people approach us and we've approached a few people as well, it looks like it's a really positive step forward to us having a colts team for 2024.
"They'd be playing in the Rhinos' colours and it would be more young blokes coming through the club which is exactly what we need."
The likes of Ethan Smith, Loni Langi, Nick Barton and Lachie O'Malley are just some of the players to come through the club's system in the past, all of whom have gone on to play key roles in first grade.
This weekend, the club will have their presentation night, a time to reflect on the season.
READ ALSO:
The Rhinos will welcome special guest Tom Ross to their function, someone Sandry is excited to hear from.
"He plays for the Brumbies and Gungahlin, he is coming out to present a couple of awards," he said.
"We are trying to build a bit of a relationship with them, we've had one of their coaches out here a couple of times for some training sessions.
"We would like to develop something there and maybe head down to play a few trials next year."
Gungahlin and the Rhinos have already formed somewhat of a connection.
O'Malley and Barton both made the move down to Canberra for the 2023 season, linking up with the powerhouse Canberra club.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.