Emily Lousick has already achieved most of her goals in 2023 and now she has crossed another off her list by being named NSW CHS Athletics under 12 girls age champion.
The Dubbo track and field star returned from the NSW CHS Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park with four individual medals but her biggest achievement was still to come.
Lousick was named the best female across the track and field categories for her age in the NSW CHS (Combined High Schools) system.
"It feels really good because I've never got an age champion award at this level before," she said.
Helping Dubbo College to their biggest medal haul in Sydney at the state meet in early September, Lousick starred in the long jump, finishing second.
In her favourite event high jump, the athletics star also finished second, clearing 1.55 metres to claim the silver medal.
It wasn't just in the field events where Lousick was able to show off her skills, but on the track as well.
While she believes she isn't a noted runner yet, third-place finishes in the 100m and 200m events had Lousick pleased with her own performances.
"It's the first time I've ever got state medals for running," she said.
Well, the star admitted she would've liked to represent NSW at Nationals but said it isn't possible this time.
"I've been to nationals before but I can't go this year because I'm too young to go," she said.
Since returning to athletics last year, Lousick has emerged as one of Dubbo's most promising athletes.
"I did it when I was younger because I saw it on TV but then I stopped for a few years," she said.
"I stopped to dance then got back into last year."
Australia's next Olympic Games is less than nine years away, as Brisbane prepares to host the four-week event in 2032.
Lousick will be around the age of 20 by then and admitted it is a goal of hers to one day wear the green and gold.
"I've always wanted to do that, it seems like a pretty good goal to get to," she said.
