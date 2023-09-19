Not much could wipe the smile off Michael Mulholland's face on Tuesday afternoon as the Dubbo trainer picked up a pair of wins at his home track.
Mulholland took two of the first three races at the Dubbo Turf Club after the intended Narromine mid-week meeting was moved.
Victories by Interventionist and Talkachino gave the trainer a lot to be happy about.
"He hit the line well at Bathurst as well," Mulholland said of Talkachino.
"He took a little while to get his head going but he wants to race this preparation."
Tuesday could have been even better for Mulholland and his crew, with Infinite Prince finishing a close second in the opening race of the day.
A last-start winner, Talkachino ($3.60) overcame a wide barrier draw to start solidly and sit sixth in the Macquarie Clothing Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1600m).
Castlehyde ($71) raced out to lead early from Irene Of Athens ($16).
The Mulholland-trained gelding started to move around the outside field around halfway through the race before jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes positioned him nicely for the run home.
Sitting towards the middle of the turf club track, Talkachino kicked away from the field with 400m left, putting several lengths between him and the rest of the field.
Toby Pracey's Shubick looks to threaten but Talkachino finished off the race nicely.
Hitting the line more than a length ahead of Shubick ($2.80), Talkachino's future is something Mulholland hasn't quite yet figured out.
"I'm not too sure where I'm going to go with him now," he said.
"It could be back here at Dubbo for a 2000m or I might keep him to the mile, I don't know yet.
"He really wants to race now, even though his form is over 2000m, he just wants to race."
Earlier in the day, Mulholland combined with Shayleigh Ingelse for Interventionist's win.
It was the gelding's first start for the trainer since leaving the care of Kerry Parker and he made an immediate impact to win by almost two lengths.
Clayton Gallagher rode yet another winner on Tuesday, as Nyali Sands took out the opening race of the day.
Trainer by Todd Howlett, the filly beat runners from Mulholland's and Brett Thompson's stable to claim the win.
