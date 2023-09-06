Hospital stays will be more comfortable for palliative care patients in Wellington with the completion of a recent refurbishment.
Minister for regional health Ryan Park says a major refurbishment of the palliative care space at the Wellington Health Service will make it more "comfortable" and "home-like" for people receiving end-of-life and palliative care.
"We know most people would prefer to receive this care at home but unfortunately that isn't always an option, and these projects ensure people who do need to receive end-of-life and palliative care in the hospital are as comfortable as they can possibly be," Mr Park said.
"The space at Wellington has been completely transformed and has a genuine, homely feel to it, which will not only benefit those receiving care but also their families, carers and loved ones.
"It's incredibly important that our rural and regional communities can access high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care, whether at home or in the hospital if required, and I'm pleased to see this refurbishment completed and opened."
Funding for the refurbishment was locked in by the previous state government in 2021, with Wellington one of 34 palliative care facilities to benefit from a makeover.
Mr Park said the refurbishments will create more "comfort and flexibility" for people receiving end-of-life and palliative care, along with their families and carers.
Changes at the Wellington Health Service included a complete refurbishment of two single rooms, a kitchen and the communal lounge area. A private carer zone and access to an outdoor gathering area have also been developed.
Christine Symington, Western NSW Local Health District manager of palliative care services, said the Wellington renovation is one of five palliative care refurbishments across the district that have now been completed.
"We also recently opened the refurbished palliative care space at Trundle Multipurpose Service and we are expecting to open Canowindra Hospital's completely renovated Tandara palliative care suite very soon," Ms Symington said.
"Refurbishments have also been completed at Parkes Health Service and Brewarrina Multipurpose Service and we expect to open these projects with the local community in the next month.
"While refurbishment projects significantly improve the comfort of patients and their loved ones, they also help us to provide our communities with more flexibility and choice in end-of-life care."
