Police are investigating the cause of a house fire on Narromine Road, Narromine which required multiple agencies to contain.
Fire and emergency crews were called to a fire around 6.30pm on Monday, September 5, where they found a house fully engulfed in flames.
Dave Milsteed, NSW Rural Fire Service Orana Team district manager, said crews arrived on the scene to see "a house fully involved in fire".
"Crews from the RFS supported by a crew from Fire and Rescue NSW worked on the fire but unfortunately the fire was so intense the building was unable to be saved," Mr Milsteed told the Daily Liberal.
"Unfortunately there was a motor vehicle also lost that was parked adjacent to the house.
"At this stage we've got no idea on what started the fire and that is currently being investigated by NSW Police."
NSW RFS crews from Dubbo, Burrabadine and Narromine were involved in containing the fire, as were FRNSW crews from Dubbo and Narromine.
NSW RFS - Dubbo HQ Brigade wrote on social media all people from the property were accounted for.
"Over the next 6 hours several teams from FRNSW and NSWRFS worked externally to contain and extinguish the fire including cooling several gas cylinders. This was made difficult when the roof and several walls collapsed," the post reads.
"Due to the remote location multiple appliances were needed to ferry water to the scene including Dubbo 6, Narromine 6 and the Black Panther bulk water from FRNSW."
Mr Milsteed said the emergency service response was "significant" and the crews worked to undertake what was "a fairly intense fire fight".
Mr Milsteed said he understood a passer-by reported the fire.
