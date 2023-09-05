I have told the story about our forums at metro conferences and I have had a response of horror from councillors present. I have been told that putting developers and development staff in the one room together is just asking for corruption. On the contrary, I think having an open and transparent discussion with a room full of people, including councillors, would expose any corruption very quickly. Besides, I am not sure if anyone would be silly enough to hand over a brown paper bag with 80 people in the room.