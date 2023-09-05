Daily Liberal
Mayoral Memo | Mathew Dickerson to host Mayoral Developers Forum

By Mathew Dickerson
September 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Mathew Dickerson will host another Mayoral Developers Forum next week. File picture
When I was first elected as mayor of Dubbo City Council in September 2011, I was approached by several people from our development community who expressed frustration with the development landscape in Dubbo.

