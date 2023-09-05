Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Pick your own at Rosedale Road Flower Farm this spring

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maree Carter couldn't afford to buy flowers for her friend whose husband had suffered a stroke, so she decided to grow them instead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.