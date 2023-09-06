THROWBACK THURSDAY | Daily Liberal photos from January-May, 2003

Birthday parties, Youth Week events, athletics carnivals and more are featured in this week's collection.
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane as we revisit January-May in the year 2003.
Have an event or want to submit your photos? Get in touch via mail@dailyliberal.com.au
READ ALSO:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.