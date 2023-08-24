A huge month of events is planned for the 2023 DREAM Festival this September.
Here's what is planned throughout the month.
Zoocoustics - Sunday, September 3
Australian country music star Andy Penkow will headline Zoocoustics 2023.
The afternoon of live music will run from 12pm to 3pm at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
"It's definitely an exciting opportunity to be performing at such an iconic place like Dubbo Zoo," Mr Penkow said.
"I think it would be a lovely opportunity for families to get together in a relaxed environment and beautiful location and celebrate Father's Day with some good music and the opportunity to explore the zoo."
Mr Penkow said he had been performing in and around the Dubbo region for more than five years and felt a "strong connection" to this part of the country.
Elle Flanaghan, Harriet Fahey and Sy Allen will also perform.
Zoocoustics is free, but books are required through 123 Tix.
The bar will open from 12pm and the cafe will be open from 8.30am.
DREAM Lanterns - Saturday, September 9
The DREAM Festival main event will run from 12pm to 10pm in Victoria Park.
More than 30 performances and activities will be held across the day and into the night. As well as musicians on the main stage, there will also be roving performers throughout the park.
Market stalls and food vans will also be available.
The parade will travel from the corner of Macquarie and Talbragar Streets through to Victoria Park.
At the launch of the 2023 DREAM Festival, mayor Mathew Dickerson was confident the parade would go ahead for the first time since COVID-19.
"Barring a tsunami coming along from the Macquarie River, a pandemic, a mouse plague - it'll definitely be going ahead this year," he said.
"It was disappointing we had to cancel last year but safety of residents is of utmost importance. There have been enough interruptions for enough different reasons - and people have been missing it the past few years - so hopefully this year it will be back bigger than ever."
DREAM events at the DRTCC
Throughout September the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre will be hosting a range of shows.
It starts with Marcia Hines - Still Shining on September 1 and 2. That's followed by Andy Nelson and Friends at the Wellington Civic Centre on September 9.
He'll be supported by Wellington local Millie Mills.
On September 21 will be An Evening With Samuel Johnson. He'll be brutally honest about how he and the world's most annoying sister decided to stare down mortality and strive for something much bigger than themselves.
"We are excited to present a high calibre and diverse range of entertainment for this year's DREAM Festival. With a line-up of talent this dreamy, you will want to attend every event in the month-long festival program, and we don't blame you," Dubbo Regional Council manager of regional events Linda Christof said.
Tickets are on sale now. They can be booked online at drtcc.com.au, by visiting the box office or by calling (02) 6801 4378.
What else is on?
On September 16 there'll be a Glow Hard Fun Run at Ollie Robbins Oval. Excitement, vibrant colours, and electrifying energy will collide for an unforgettable evening of glow-in-the-dark delight.
Tickets are from $39 and can be purchased through active.com.
Devils Hollow Brewery is hosting a Pub Rock Choir on September 24. Leave your inhibitions at home, wear your favourite sparkle or glow accessory, and join in the fun, starting at 3pm.
A silent disco will be held at the Church Street Rotunda on September 29 from 5pm to 7pm. Youths will be able to dance and sing along to their favourite songs as they're pumped through their headphones.
The silent disco is a free event but children must be accompanied by an adult.
