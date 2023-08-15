If you're a sports fan, it's getting towards the best time of the year.
Finals have either already begin or getting close in the majority of sporting competitions around the Dubbo area and there's that extra little bit of excitement in the area around the region's grounds and courts.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was again out and part of that buzz on the weekend.
Amy was courtside for the under 9s netball match between Saint Butterflies and Macquarie Milkshakes on Saturday morning before snapping away at the Dubbo Demons women's side's meeting with the Bathurst Giants, and then the Western Premier League fixture between Macquarie United and Barnstoneworth United.
To finish the afternoon, Amy was back at the Nita McGrath court for the A Grade meeting between St Groovers and Fusion Fierce.
On Sunday, the Peter McDonald Premiership rugby league match between the Macquarie Raiders and Wellington Cowboys took centre stage while there was also time to duck out to Dubbo Turf Club to catch the Dubbo Gold Cup Prelude race.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
