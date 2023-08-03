The regions hard working property managers have come together to celebrate their successes and triumphs over the past year.
The Real Estate Institute of New South Wales' (REINSW) Orana Division celebrated the fourth annual National Property Manager's Day in style last month.
The event was a resounding success, held in the courtyard of the charming Poppy Seed Cafe on Monday, July 24.
The day was attended by more than 30 property managers and representatives from six local agencies.
Adding to the event's significance, Mayor Mathew Dickerson and Local Member Dugald Saunders also participated to express their appreciation for property managers and gain insight into the challenges they face.
Tara Searle, co-chair of REINSW Orana Division, said the annual event was a critical opportunity to recognise the exceptional efforts property managers invest every year.
"This year, more than ever, their dedication and resilience have been at the forefront of navigating the shifting sands of the real estate landscape," she said.
Co-chair Laura Shooter mirrored Searle's sentiments, emphasising the critical role property managers play in serving both renters and investors.
"Property managers are an essential part of any community's service infrastructure. They are indeed deserving of all the recognition they receive," she said.
Adding to the success of the event were industry suppliers SATS (Smoke Alarm Testing Services) and Tapi - a property care platform enabling improved tenant reporting, faster job tracking and smarter maintenance planning.
The day served not only as a celebration of the vital role of property managers in the real estate industry, but also as a networking platform, fostering shared experiences and community within the profession.
The REINSW Orana Division, was proud to facilitate this complimentary event, and anticipates hosting it again in the future, maintaining their tradition of acknowledging and supporting the important work of property managers.
