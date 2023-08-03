Daily Liberal
Tullamore's Mark Mortimer awarded medal for genetics research, development

By Newsroom
Updated August 3 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
Tullamore's Mark Mortimer (right) with the prestigious award. Picture supplied.
The "remarkable achievements" of Tullamore's Mark Mortimer have been recognised.

Local News

