The "remarkable achievements" of Tullamore's Mark Mortimer have been recognised.
Mr Mortimer has been awarded the prestigious Helen Newton Turner Medal for his major contributions to Australia's livestock genetics research and development.
The award celebrates exceptional accomplishments and remarkable contributions to the field of animal genetics in Australia.
Helen Newton Turner Trust chair and NSW Department of Primary Industries deputy director general of agriculture Kate Lorimer Ward said Mr Mortimer was a well-deserved recipient of the medal.
"Mr Mortimer has played a pivotal role in enhancing the genetic quality of livestock in Australia through his remarkable achievements in implementation, innovation, and research," she said.
"For example, in 2003 Mark worked closely with the Sheep Cooperative Research Centre to develop the use of radio frequency identification tags in the stud, successfully developing software linking the systems for data collection and decision implementation."
Mr Mortimer is currently the technology and data analysis manager for the Nucleus Stud and Centre Plus Merino Group, a family partnership with his father Robert and brother Doug.
His skill in data management and attention to detail is demonstrated by the Centre Plus Merino group's rating of 98.6 per cent for the accuracy of data entered into the sheep genetics database.
"It's amazing to learn that his journey into this field began at just 16 when he took on a data entry position with his parents' sheep breeding operation," Ms Lorimer-Ward said.
"Today, his status as one of Australia's leading genetic practitioners is demonstrated by his inclusion on many industry advisory groups, including the Sheep Genetics Advisory committee, and Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Genetics Consortium."
