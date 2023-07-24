Apprentice and trainee organisation Skillset has appointed of its first female CEO.
New chief executive officer Narelle Stocks says she is "honoured and excited" to take on the job and believes the current skills shortage means Skillset is as needed as ever.
Ms Stocks previously held roles at local youth mental health foundation headspace and youth homelessness service Veritas House.
At the latter, she was acting chief executive officer in recent months.
"Skillset has a longstanding commitment to making a positive impact in our region, and I am honoured and excited to lead this incredible organisation," Ms Stocks said of her new role.
"Skillset was established by local councils and business chambers more than 40 years ago to assist businesses in western NSW to attract and train their workforces.
"With the current skills shortage, this need remains relevant today, and I am looking forward to establishing innovative partnerships designed to support local people and businesses through education, career development and employment."
Ms Stocks is the first female chief executive officer in Skillset's 41-year history.
The organisation says the appointment is especially noteworthy given Skillset's Connecting Women To Trades campaign, which "aims to promote gender diversity in trade industries and increase female apprenticeship uptake".
Skillset chairman David Cooke said the organisation was delighted by the appointment.
"Her demonstrated leadership and extensive experience make her the ideal candidate to lead our organisation into a promising future," he said.
"We are confident that Skillset will continue to flourish under her guidance, creating a lasting impact in our community."
Skillset has offices in Dubbo, Bathurst, Orange and Mudgee and offers recruitment, apprenticeship and traineeship services, skills development, mentoring programs and what is described as alternative senior school education pathways through Skillset Senior College.
The organisation announced last month that it had bought the former NAB premises on the corner of Church and William streets in Bathurst.
Skillset plans to make the CBD building its head office after exploring expansion options for the past 12 to 18 months.
While the current head office, on Havannah Street in the shadow of Mount Panorama, will be moved to the William Street building, the Havannah site "will be retained and utilised for the Skillset Senior College and our Land Works Program", according to Skillset.
