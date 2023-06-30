Saturday, July 1
Wade Park, Orange
12:45pm kick-off (league tag starts 9am)
ORANGE CYMS: 1 Liam Wilson, 2 Luke Trott, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Marcel Ikinofo, 5 Isaac Cardwell, 6 Flynn Packham, 7 Patrick Williams, 8 Cameron Jones, 9 Mitchell Evers, 10 Kaeden Dickson, 11 Ethan Kennedy, 12 Adam Stanford, 13 Ethan McKellar; Bench: 14 Will Warner, 15 Jake Amberge, 16 Ed Morrish, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
NYNGAN: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Terrance Ryan, 3 Corey Cox, 4 Cale Dunn, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Tuiloma Atuau, 9 Jak Jeffrey, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Con Mika, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Jackson Cox; Bench: 14 Will Black, 15 Hewett Haycock, 16 Harry Hammond, 17 Bill Quarmby. Coach: James Tuitahi.
Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, Mudgee
3:30pm kick-off (league tag starts 12pm)
MUDGEE: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Josh Wilson-Tuckey, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Luke Moody, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Jayden Brown, 15 TBC, 16 Nick Bligh, 17 Cody Godden. Coach: Clay Priest.
DUBBO CYMS: 1 Troyden Dixon, 2 Ratu Peceli Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Tom Hughes, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Jeremy Thurston, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Chanse Burgess; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 James Stanley, 16 Claude Gordon, 17 Jaymn Cleary. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Sunday, July 2
Apex Oval, Dubbo
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10:30am)
MACQUARIE: 1 Blake Merritt, 2 Charlie Kempston, 3 CJ Ralph, 4 Josh Nixon, 5 EJ Fernando, 6 Filisone Pauta, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Jordan Reynolds, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Tyson Fuller, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Johnny Mafiti, 15 Jarrod Michael, 16 Shaq Gordon, 17 Logan Conn. Coaches: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh.
ST PAT'S: 1 Ash Cosgrove, 2 Matt Beattie, 3 Lee McClintock, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Call Naden, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Willie Wright, 8 Luke Single, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Caleb Wardman, 12 Leigh Monaghan, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Ryan Small, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 Nick Booth. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
Carrington Park, Bathurst
2pm kick-off (league starts 11:30am)
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 TBC, 3 Dillion Adrole, 4 Tom Lemmich, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Nicholas Tilburg, 7 Doug Hewitt, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Daniel Bain, 11 McCoy White, 12 Jackson Vallis, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Joe Bugg, 16 Logan Dufty, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
WELLINGTON: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Brian Baxter, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Timmy Boney, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Jacob Wilson, 10 Jake Newman, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley Jnr, 13 Brock Naden; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Nat Lindsay, 16 Daniel Pracy-Naden, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Pioneer Oval, Parkes
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10:30am)
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Riley Scott, 4 Timoci Dabea, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Takitau Mapapalangi, 9 Cody Crisp, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Rex Yallon, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige; Bench: 14 Wairua Jackson-Williams, 15 Brandon Tago, 16 TBC, 17 Malakai Folau. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
LITHGOW: N/A
Wade Park, Orange
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10:30am)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Lachie Lawson, 4 Mack Selwood, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harry Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Kade Barrow, 12 Rakai Theke, 13 Matt Boss; Bench: 14 Jye Barrow, 15 Elijah Roberts-Smyth, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coach: Shane Rodney.
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Coopa Martin, 4 Richie Fui, 5 Jordan Hartwig, 6 Tom Caldwell, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Aaron Wykamp, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tom Hopkins, 11 Tom Toohey, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Marty Herbert; Bench: 14 Nikola Savatabua, 15 Bailey Davis, 16 Charlie Lennon, 17 Jake Stenhouse, 18 Taylor Krause. Coaches: Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
