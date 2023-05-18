Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:43pm
DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Wood chopping is always a crowd favourite at Dubbo Show. Picture Dubbo Show Society.
It's time for the Show

Head to Dubbo Showground this weekend

This year celebrating 50 years, the Dubbo Show Society invites everyone to come along, May 19, 20 and 21. It's everything you expect from a traditional country show and more. Floral displays, wool, cookery, jams and preserves, fine arts, handicrafts, wood chopping, ring events, show jumping, yard dog trials, a demolition derby, caged birds, harness racing and so it goes on. Entry is $13 online or $15 at the gate, ($7.50 Pensioners).

