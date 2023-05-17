Three people charged following alleged armed robbery in Dubbo

Two men and a woman have been charged over an alleged armed robbery in Dubbo.
About 10pm on Sunday, May 14, officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to Freshwater Place, Dubbo, following reports of an armed robbery.
Police will allege in court that one of the men threatened a male with a knife before stealing cash.
Following inquiries, a short time later, investigators arrested a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man on Erskine Street, Dubbo.
Both were taken to Dubbo Police Station where the woman was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and the man was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.
The woman was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Monday, May 15, where she was given conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday, July 13.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Monday, May 15, where he was formerly refused bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday, July 13.
Following further inquiries, about 10.50am on Tuesday, May 16, officers stopped a black Mitsubishi sedan on Wingewarra Street, Dubbo, to speak with a man.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon and was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, May 17.
