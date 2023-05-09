An ongoing Telstra outage is blocking some customers from making and receiving calls.
The telco said it was working to the fix the issue that was detected overnight on May 9.
A Telstra spokesperson said calls to 000 and mobile data weren't affected.
"If customers are experiencing issues we recommend they switch airplane mode on and off or try making a data call using WiFi calling or other apps such as Face Time," the spokesperson said.
"We're sorry for the impact to the start of people's day and are working urgently to fix the issue."
On Twitter, the telco said it was unknown when all services would return to normal, but it was "working hard to get them back ASAP".
"An issue that was affecting some mobile customers making and taking calls has been isolated and services are progressively coming back online."
Majority of those still affected are in NSW and Queensland.
