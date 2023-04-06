Little Big Dairy has generously donated 200 litres of fresh cream to the Country Women's Association (CWA) tea room, ensuring a bountiful supply for the 4,000 scones served daily during the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
This marks the third consecutive year the Dubbo business has made the contribution, which supports the CWA's fundraising efforts.
Little Big Dairy co-founder Emma Elliott wishes to highlight the importance of businesses giving back to their communities.
"We recognise the impact that donations like ours can have on fundraising. It has been a tough few years for many people and our family is passionate about giving back where we can," Ms Elliott said.
READ ALSO:
The Sydney Show, which runs from April 6-April 17, will host the tea room's 75th anniversary. As the CWA of NSW's primary fundraising event, the tea room raises $120,000 to $140,000 annually. A team of 250 dedicated volunteers works tirelessly, beginning their day at 6,30am and continuing until at least 4,30pm.
In 2017, the CWA sold an astounding 53,872 scones during the show's 14-day run. In 2018, they set a single-day record of 5,125 scones. With the show now reduced to 12 days, the current record stands at 49,977 scones. This year, all eyes are on the tea room to see if it can break previous records.
CWA of NSW president Joy Beams expresses immense pride in the tea room's success.
"To celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023 is such a special occasion and we look forward to celebrating with the visitors who have contributed so much to our fundraising efforts at the show each year."
In 1947, the Metropolitan Group of the CWA of NSW purchased the kiosk at the Royal Agricultural Society showground at Moore Park, with an aim of raising money for the association. The tea room was later moved to an indoor location and, in 1998, went to a new base at Homebush, within the Home and Lifestyle Pavilion where it has been ever since.
The tea room also serves as a gathering place for friends and families to catch up over a scone and cup of tea. Many volunteers have formed lasting friendships with others and eagerly anticipate reuniting each year.
Ms Beams notes that some CWA members have been volunteering for as long as 30 years, including several who are aged in their 80s who continue to lend a helping hand.
As for the 200 litres of fresh cream, Little Big Dairy's Emma Elliott believes there is nothing more nostalgic or delicious than scones topped with jam and cream.
"It's humbling to support the CWA, who work so incredibly hard, not only at preserving traditions but also at improving rural and regional NSW for those who live here," Ms Elliott said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.