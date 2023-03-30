It is a particularly special time for garden lovers at Mayfield Garden, where the flaming Autumn colors highlight the remarkable changes in depth, texture and appearance. The sun - now lower in the sky - throws a vivid spotlight on our plants and trees as they change into their new cloaks of color. The arrival of cooler temperatures also creates an ideal environment to be tramping through the full 65-hectare garden. Which is another great reason for you to join us at the upcoming Autumn Festival, which runs from April 1-25. See Australia's largest English box hedge maze, the Mayfield Amphitheatre, Family Chapel, Water Garden, Cascade, Stumpery and rowing on the Mayfield Lake. Bring a picnic or book a table at our garden café. For tickets and information on glamping visit mayfieldgarden.com.au/.