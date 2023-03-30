Rider entries are closed but watching these horse and rider combinations work in harmony is amazing. More information can be found online. In addition, Club days are held on the first Sunday of each month at the OEC Grounds at Dubbo Showground. The Club has a covered full-sized sand dressage arena providing fabulous protection on those hot and/or rainy days, as well as a spacious watered grass area to warm up in. Stables are available - bookings are direct with Dubbo Regional Council.
Bring the whole fur family down for a fun-filled day where we will have a variety of goods, accessories and services for your pooch. Archie's Corner and Friends will be there, providing quality dog accessories, treats, toys, essentials, microchip implantation, nail clipping, and help with event and special occasion planning, face painting, snow cones and waffles for the humans. Sunday April 2, 10am-2pm.
The Reels were a band that defied categorisation and were quickly embraced by audiences across the country from its inception in 1976. The History of the Reels charts the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo, its evolution through the '80s and '90s and its unique place in Australian Rock Music. See it at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until April 7. Visit the website.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, April 1. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Reining is a judged event designed to show the athletic ability of a ranch type horse within the confines of a show arena. Each pattern includes small slow circles, large fast circles, flying lead changes, roll backs over the hocks, 360-degree spins done in place, and exciting sliding stops that are the hallmark of the reining horse. All day at Dubbo Showground, April 22-23.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kkids toys, clothing household items and collectibles. Next one on April 22.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm - March 31 | Paul 'Irish' McMillan. April - 7 | Jo Hyndes; 14 | Duncan Ferguson; 21 | Sam Coon; 28 | Paul 'Irish' McMillan.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday from 7.30pm- 10.30pm; local artists, until April 4.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - March 31 | Jo Hyndes. April - 2 | Duncan Ferguson; 7 | Shane Riley; 9 | Johnnie Wood; 14 | Mat Harris; 15 | Jo Hyndes; 16 | Pete Riley; 21 | Shane Riley; 22 | Sam Coon; 23 | Paul (Irish); 28 | Johnnie Wood; 30 | Jo Hyndes.
The Castlereagh Hotel: March - 8pm - 11.45pm - Friday 31 | Mat Harris. April - 1 Duncan Ferguson; 6 | Jo Hydnes; 7 | No Music (Good Friday); 8 | Pete Riley; 13 | Elle Flangan; 14 | Shane Riley; 15 | Brad Haling; 20 Jason Hill; 21 | Jade Martin; 22 | Elle Flangan; 27 | Duncan Ferguson; 28 & 29 | Shane Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays 6-8pm, Saturdays 8.30-10.30pm and Sundays 4.30pm. March - 31 | Drag Trivia Beach to the Bush with Kora & Kurvacious & Karmin Dioxide 7-9pm. April - 7 | The Chalkies Jazz; 14 | Sarah Drake.
ABBA Re-Bjorn and The Ultimate Bee Gees have joined forces for a one-off "disco night". Hear all the hits that will be forever etched in our memories such as Dancing Queen, Stayin' Alive, Knowing me Knowing you, Massachusetts and many more at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, April 1, 8pm. Tickets $60.50-$65.50 online at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event April 2) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
The Wharf Revue is back. Inspired by the new national spirit of optimism that lasted for a week, the team are as keen as mustard to once again tackle the big-picture issues - inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War Three. Dubbo Region Theatre, April 4, 7.30pm. Tickets $49-$59 online.
This exhibit showcases NSW Higher School Certificate bodies of work completed by final-year students in 2022. The exhibition encompasses a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including ceramics, a collection of works, documented forms, drawing, graphic design, painting, photo media, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, and time-based forms. Western Plains Cultural Centre. On show daily until April 7.
A number of race events will take place at the International standard facility Lincoln County Raceway in 2023. Bring a picnic rug or camp chairs, sit back and enjoy the racing action. Club day on April 30. More details at dubbokartclub.com.au/.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
Join these artists as they explore the role of Lineage. An exciting exhibition where we'll see how sisters, husband and wife, generations and siblings who are all creative in their own right join to exhibit together. Will they be complimentary, polar opposites or similar? Each lineage group has also been asked to collaborate on one piece as their showcase offering. Lineage is on for the entire F.O.O.D W.E.E.K festival, until April 2.
On March 31, feel healthy from the inside out by learning to make your own probiotics. This workshop focusses on the powerhouse cultures of kefir and kombucha and will empower you with the knowledge you need to make these yourself. Scobies, tibicos and probiotic fluids will be flowing. At $60 pp you will see practical demonstrations of how these are managed, as well as have a chance to taste the unfiltered products. Book at www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=991883&.
From March 30 to April 2, 12.30pm-4.30pm, join a small group food and wine tour to discover some of the region's hidden gems. Visit two cellar doors (with one food pairing) and an orchard. Pick seasonal fruit and discover the region's diverse range of produce. Tasting fees and transfers are included. Friendly local guides. Tickets $180pp at countryfoodtrails.com.au/the-wine-trail-orange/.
Come along to one of Orange's most spectacular settings in Cook Park to enjoy brunch prepared by well-known cooks and producers. Stroll the market to meet and greet with the producers, taste and purchase their local produce to take it home with you. Sunday, April 2, 8.30am-12.30pm.
Twice a year in April and December, the Millthorpe Markets - one of the best in NSW - exposes visitors to truly great food, excellent stalls and a wonderful atmosphere. Undertaken as a fundraising event by the Millthorpe Public School P&C, the Christmas and Autumn markets are a great opportunity to combine shopping with a beautiful drive in the country and a visit to the delightful historic town of Millthorpe. Sunday, April 2, 8.0am-3.30pm, at Redmond Oval. Entry $5.
Saturdays and Sundays until April 16 - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until May 20 at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
A series of intimate performances by some of the region's best young talent brings music and art together. Studio Sessions invites you to immerse yourself in our creative space and enjoy a slow Sunday session at The Corner Store Gallery. BYO Wine or Beer only. Grazing Boxes available for pre-order from Orange Grazing Co. On April 2, 4pm, join Andy Nelson who began playing around the local venues in his native Central West NSWin 2017. It didn't take long before the troubadour decided he would enter the realm of song writing and he has never looked back. Tickets $25 (includes arrival drink) at humantix.
Our first ensembles concert of the year presenting Australian music from traditional sounds to modern day classics, this concert will feature it all. It's the only concert in the year when everyone collaborates for the finale song. This year the chosen song is the Australian classic You're the Voice. Tickets $0-$15, at Orange Regional Conservatorium, 5pm-7pm.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event April 8. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Join award-winning cake designer Drew Farley at Emmaville Street Kitchen on April 2, 2pm-4.30pm, for a fun hands-on cake decorating workshop hosted by Cakes by Drew. Spend the afternoon learning the techniques and creative process behind the signature abstract design, beginning with the fundamentals of cake preparation right through to colour mixing and edible decorations. You will finish the workshop with your very own decorated cake to take home. Drinks and light nibbles included in $225 ticket. Book at www.cakesbydrew.com/workshops.Enemy Aliens
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am. This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
A Gathering of Uncertainties was developed in partnership with Messums Wiltshire. The exhibition is a culmination of 10 years' work by the British sculptor, and the first comprehensive survey of his work to be shown in Australia. One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and his sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze. Orange Regional Gallery on show until April 15.
It is a particularly special time for garden lovers at Mayfield Garden, where the flaming Autumn colors highlight the remarkable changes in depth, texture and appearance. The sun - now lower in the sky - throws a vivid spotlight on our plants and trees as they change into their new cloaks of color. The arrival of cooler temperatures also creates an ideal environment to be tramping through the full 65-hectare garden. Which is another great reason for you to join us at the upcoming Autumn Festival, which runs from April 1-25. See Australia's largest English box hedge maze, the Mayfield Amphitheatre, Family Chapel, Water Garden, Cascade, Stumpery and rowing on the Mayfield Lake. Bring a picnic or book a table at our garden café. For tickets and information on glamping visit mayfieldgarden.com.au/.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on April 1 - no joke!
Brisbane's globally renowned Circa returns with their newest creation On by Circa which follows eight strangers whose lives cross in the courtyard of an apartment block. Over the course of a single night they will fight, love, laugh and find moments of beauty and transcendence. Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, with a pulsating score from Melbourne composer Jethro Woodward and striking lighting design from Paul Jackson. April 1, 8pm at Ian Macintosh Theatre. Tickets $50 at www.bmec.com.au/whats-on/.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand. April 1, 8am-1pm.
Come down to the Bathurst Rail Museum for this special market. Browse among the stalls to find some interesting and often unique items. Sunday, April 2, 10am-2pm.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, April 23. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until April 15, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
Experience the beauty of the autumn equinox with a special three course roast lunch in the grand ballroom. Indulge in a delicious meal while taking in the stunning autumnal surroundings. $70 per person - bookings essential. Or enjoy this popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. April 9 and 16, enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Experience the thrill of harness racing at the club on April 5, from 6pm. Entry adult $10, concession $5, under-15 free. Information at www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au/.
Across the April 7-9 Easter long weekend, the 2023 event will see three days of almost non-stop track action that will culminate in another capacity field of 70 cars contesting the 6-hour itself. Off track, great food and drink and off-track entertainment make it a brilliant and affordable family weekend out in NSW's stunning Central West Region and the City of Bathurst. Tickets and camping sites are on sale now for the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6-Hour. See bathurst6hour.com.au/.../2023-bathurst-6-hour.../ for bookings and information.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (April 16), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates April 1 and 2. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open on Sundays from noon to 3.30pm (closed in July). Open at other times by appointment. Admission: $12-$34, National Trust Members Free Entry. www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Join for Carcoar's first ever Fibre Festival - a weekend of inspiring workshops and market stalls for knitting and yarn enthusiasts. Carcoar is praised as a wonderful piece of living history and a brilliant place to recharge the batteries, step back to yesteryear and immerse in local hospitality. April 1 and 2, 10am until 4pm.There will be a raffle with four prizes totalling more than $2400, and a chance to meet workshop tutors. For more information go to www.riveryarn.com.au/.
Held twice a year in April and December, the Millthorpe Markets are acknowledged as one of the best in NSW, with visitors enjoying great food, excellent stalls and a wonderful atmosphere. Undertaken as a fundraising event by the Millthorpe Public School P&C, these markets are a great opportunity to combine shopping with a beautiful drive in the country and a visit to the delightful historic town of Millthorpe. Redmond Oval, 8.30am-3pm.
I Don't Go Shearing Now is a themed musical salute to shearing and the wool industry. Devised and written by internationally-renowned folk singer Martyn Wyndham-Read, the show uses readings combined with old and new songs, recitations, bush tunes and humour. Listeners are transported back to the noisy days of hand-shearing and early machine-shearing where the yell of "Rouseabout - Tar Here!" and "Wool away!" resound once again. The songs include classic works from Henry Lawson like The Shearer's Dream and Past Carin', several anonymous songs much-loved by yesterday's shearers, and a couple of recent compositions. April 3, Carcoar School of Arts, 5.30pm. Tickets $25 at eventbrite.
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12:30pm to 14:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
The Skin Cancer Doctor provides comprehensive skin cancer services to locals in rural and remote Australia. They bring a regular spot screening and treatment service to the community. The team of highly-skilled professionals perform thorough skin cancer checks and provide treatment of any suspicious lesions. Arriving at Blayney Shire Community Centre (41 Church Street, Blayney) on Thursday, April 13 between 11am and 4.30pm. Cost $140 for a full body check (partial rebate from Medicare available). Call 1300 754 637 to learn more about pricing or to book your check-up.
Canowindra International Balloon Challenge
April 12-16, head to the Ballooning Capital of Australia for the Supergas Canowindra International Balloon Challenge. The action is at either end of the day with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset. The signature event is the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets where you will enjoy local produce, wine, crafts and entertainment culminating in a night display as the balloons light up synchronised to music. Watching the balloons each day is free but there is an entry charge for the Balloon Glow, Adult $11, child $3 at 123tix.com. For more information visit canowindrachallenge.org.au/.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday April 1, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
In partnership with the Streeton Trio, The Malachi is thrilled to announce the Oberon Chamber Music Festival, which will take place on November 24-26, 2023. The free launch event will be on April 2, with a special free preview concert featuring some of the world-class musicians who will be appearing in the festival. Doors open at the Malachi Gilmore Hall at 4.40pm, with the concert starting at 5pm. Afterwards you can meet members of the Streeton Trio, violinist Emma Jardine and cellist Rachel Siu, joined by Sydney Symphony Orchestra principal violist Tobias Breider. Come and get a taste of things to come, and see how you can be part of the Festival's success. www.malachigilmorehall.com.au/.
Gairloch Garden Autumn Opening, 9.30am-5pm, Easter weekend, Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - $5 per adult. This elegant country garden in Oberon stretches over 2400 square metres. It is a cool climate garden that has been lovingly developed by owners Meg and Peter Low. Along with stunning water features throughout the garden you will find a croquet lawn, garden chess, walk-through fernery, sunken garden, metal garden art, fireplace, fairy garden and a variety of terracing. A variety of animals help bring the garden to life with number of bird aviaries, several breeds of poultry, and 2 very friendly dogs.
Professional forager Diego Bonetto will take you on a wild food adventure in the pine forest, uncovering the details of where to look, when to move and how to harvest edible pine mushrooms. You'll even get to taste these seasonal treats and learn how to preserve your bounty. This is a hands-on workshop and while we hope to find baskets full of delicious mushrooms for all, you'll need to get your mushroom eyes ready for spotting them on the forest floor. April 25, 10am-2pm, Hampton State Forest. Tickets $120 adult, concession/child $95, at https://www.diegobonetto.com/shop.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, April 23. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: April 7, May 5. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
