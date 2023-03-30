Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:27pm
DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Rider and horse in harmony. Picture by Patricia van den Berg.
Orana Equestrian Club 

Dressage Competition April 1-2

Rider entries are closed but watching these horse and rider combinations work in harmony is amazing. More information can be found online. In addition, Club days are held on the first Sunday of each month at the OEC Grounds at Dubbo Showground. The Club has a covered full-sized sand dressage arena providing fabulous protection on those hot and/or rainy days, as well as a spacious watered grass area to warm up in. Stables are available - bookings are direct with Dubbo Regional Council.

