Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Parkes junior Ben Lovett's pride after making NRL debut for South Sydney Rabbitohs

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Lovett was swamped by family and friends after making his NRL debut for the Rabbitohs on Saturday night. Picture by NRL Photos
Ben Lovett was swamped by family and friends after making his NRL debut for the Rabbitohs on Saturday night. Picture by NRL Photos

Ben Lovett's world changed last Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.