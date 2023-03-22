Daily Liberal
Skillset Senior College Dubbo continues to grow its student numbers

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Student Learning Support Coordinator - Melissa Hazzard, Student -Dakota Fuller, Head of Research and Development - Dr Martin Hughes, Student Noah Milson, Student Caleb McGrath, and Head of College Abbey Barrett. Picture supplied.

Skillset Senior College in Dubbo has achieved a remarkable milestone in its 5th year of operation, welcoming a record number of year 10 enrolments.

