Skillset Senior College in Dubbo has achieved a remarkable milestone in its 5th year of operation, welcoming a record number of year 10 enrolments.
37 young people will join the school's year 10 cohort, something the school is extremely proud of.
The school provides a unique and independent senior school experience that partners with young people who may be experiencing barriers to their education, with a mission to support them to complete their secondary schooling.
The school achieves this through providing holistic support in smaller classroom environments, a strengths-based approach to learning and well-being, and a high staff to student ratio to ensure all young people receive the attention they need.
The school first opened in Bathurst in 2015 and responded to a growing need in the Dubbo area by opening a campus there in 2019.
Due to the swift uptake in student growth, the Dubbo campus recently relocated to the Dubbo School District on Sheraton Road, where they can provide even more students with innovative education and individualised streams of support including well-being and tailored learning support.
Head of College, Abbey Barrett, expressed her delight in the ongoing growth and success of the Dubbo campus and its ability to provide a safe, supportive, and dynamic learning environment that caters to the individual needs of students.
"The ethos of the school pairs with our goal to ensure students remain engaged and supported to create their best future imaginable," she said.
READ MORE:
The college has witnessed a remarkable level of growth in student attendance over the years, with an attendance rate of approximately 80 per cent at the close of 2022, up from 63 per cent in 2019.
"This growth is a testament to the success of the school's methods of learning and engagement," Ms Barrett said.
Skillset Senior College has achieved remarkable levels of growth, which are consistent with the findings of its recent landmark research investigation.
The study revealed significant decreases in levels of anxiety and depression among the student population during their enrolment at the college.
Ms Barrett said the college was dedicated to sharing its evidence-based practices with other institutions across the state, emphasising its commitment to improving student well-being.
Skillset Senior College invites parents and carers to inquire about their services for their children and is also welcoming expressions of interest from Student Learning Support staff to join their passionate team.
For more information or to register your interest, visit here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.