Perhaps Oberon's most famous garden is the awe inspiring, Mayfield. This magnificent garden is the largest cool climate garden in the world and is truly a must see. There are 15 hectares of the Water Garden open to visitors every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day. See the Copper Tree and the Grotto on your way to the Gallery, which gives a fascinating history of the garden and a tribute to those involved with its creation. It remains a living legacy of the Hawkins family who took much of their inspiration for this project from several of Europe's most significant horticultural destinations. Visitors can also enjoy a unique regional dining experience at Mayfield's garden restaurant, and it also offers a luxurious glamping experience during its spring, autumn andsSummer festivals.