The Reels were a band that defied categorisation and were quickly embraced by audiences across the country from its inception in 1976. The History of the Reels charts the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo, its evolution through the '80s and '90s and its unique place in Australian Rock Music. See it at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until March 31. Visit the website.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kkids toys, clothing household items and collectibles. Next one on March 25.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, March 4. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Celebrate International Women's Day, March 8, at Dubbo Library with author Geraldine Star as she discusses her latest book, Shee-Oak. 11.30am-1pm. Author Lucy Bloom discusses her debut novel, The Manuscript.
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce is teaming with DCFM 88.9 to host a high tea-style luncheon for International Women's Day, at Dubbo Turf Club. Join us as we hear from some wonderful local Women, Noon - 2pm. Tickets $56 at 123tix.
Dubbo RSL Memorial Club hosts Lucy Bloom, award-winning inspirational speaker, consulting CEO and author. Enjoy a savoury platter followed by a two-course meal, 7pm-10.30pm. The profits from the ticket sales and raffle monies will be donated to Orana Support Services to fund the new domestic violence refuge in Dubbo. Tickets $96 at 123tix.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday - March 3 | Jo Hyndes; 10 | Mat Harris; 17 | Paul 'Irish' McMillan; 24 | Nick Wall.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday from 7.30pm- 10.30pm; local artists, until April 4.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - March - 3 | Mat Harris; 4 | Pete Riley; 5 | Paul (Irish);10 | Shane Riley; 11 | Johnnie Wood; 12 | Jo Hyndes; 17 | Duncan Ferguson; 18 | Mat Harris; 19 | Johnnie Wood; 24 | Shane Riley; 25 | Pete Riley; 26 | Paul (Irish); 31 | Jo Hyndes.
Dubbo Harness Racing Club hosts feature races such as the Dubbo City Cup, Red Ochre Pacing Championship, Furney's Town and Country Championships, the Dubbo Harness Club Christmas Series, the Golden Gig Series and the Iron Horse Series. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights at Dubbo Showground, Friday, March 3, from 6pm, at Dubbo Showground.
This is the 30th anniversary of this event and will be on March 4 and 5, all day at Wellington Showground. On Saturday there will be a street parade, tractor trek, car observation rally, antique auction, and live music. On Sunday, we have the swap meet, village markets, displays of various vehicles ranging from steam engines to vintage cars. Entry is $10 per adult.
As an ARIA and 21 Golden Guitar award-winning artist, Sara Storer is well known for her fair dinkum, roots orientated country music. Today she returns, with sibling Greg Storer, under the moniker Storer, with the release of their first single Show Me from their forthcoming album. Friday March 3, Dubbo RSL Club Resort, 8pm. Tickets $39 adult, $20 under-15 years at dubborsl.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/92124.
Holi Mela is a festival of colours where the broader community is invited to participate in a fun-filled day with non-stop music and dance, food stalls, multicultural performances, face painting, water sprinkles, colour play zone with 100 per cent herbal colours. Ollie Robbins Oval, Saturday, March 4, 3pm-8pm. Gold coin donation.
Lazy River Estate presents The Wolfe Brothers, Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont, Amber Lawrence, Hayley Jensen, Andy Penkow, Blake O'Connor, Matt Cornell and emerging talent. Saturday, March 11, from 11.30am until 10.30pm.Tickets Adult - $89, Child (8-15yrs) - $49, Child (0-8yrs) - Free. VIP Adult - $185 at 123tix.
Join a star-studded line-up of Australia's best and emerging comedic talent as they touch on cultural identity in a concoction of comedy that pokes fun at what makes us all different but so much the same. Saturday, March 11, 8pm-10pm. Tickets Adult $59.90, Concession and Youth $54.90 at www.drtcc.com.au/season-program/multicultural-comedy-gala.
This exhibit showcases NSW Higher School Certificate bodies of work completed by final-year students in 2022. The exhibition encompasses a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including ceramics, a collection of works, documented forms, drawing, graphic design, painting, photo media, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, and time-based forms. Western Plains Cultural Centre. On show daily until March 31.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event March 5) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Sydney's hard rock/pub rock juggernauts are back on the road for another headline tour on the back of their electrifying new single Sweet Baby Brown Eyes. Get ready Orange. Free entry. Rolling Stone Australia has dubbed them "... one band you need to watch". So don't miss seeing NSW's premiere hard rock act live at The Victoria Hotel, 8.30pm.
Iku was born in Japan and currently lives and works in Orange. Iku has always been captivated by shadows, comparing them to the beauty of the yin and yang. Closely observing shadows in her daily surrounds, the patterns and lines are evocatively reimagined through expressive strokes in sumi ink. Exhibition on show at Orange Regional Gallery, open daily 10am-4pm, until March 19. More info call 6393 8136.
The festival caters for all ages and abilities with a distance for everyone. On Saturday March 4, it kicks off with the Orange Mile events (Junior, Women's and Men's). Sunday March 5, features the distance program with the 5 kilometre, 10 kilometre, half marathon and marathon, along scenic, all sealed, gently undulating courses in the cool climate of Orange. For information and registration go to: raceroster.com/events/.
Meet Wendy McCarthy - educator, activist, and agent of change, at Library Up Late. Her book Don't Be Too Polite Girls, is a memoir of one of Australia's most influential women. McCarthy, originally from Orange, has made her mark on this country. For more than 50 years, she has been on the leading edge of feminism and corporate and public life in Australia, and her trail-blazing advocacy and leadership have made her a widely respected and revered figure. Wednesday, March 8, Orange City Library, 7pm-9pm. Tickets $15 at eventbrite.
The Printhie Picnic experience starts with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate at Nashdale. Tickets $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
The four day event at various venues will feature some of Australia's most exciting ensembles, artists and international rising stars. Concerts and the Festival Gala are front and centre of the 2023 festival, complimented with a lunch and concert series, a new Gala Dinner and Cultured - a whole day event free to the community at the Cultural Precinct of Orange. From 5pm-10pm each day. For information and to make bookings go to orangetickets.com.au/event/15685.
Anne Edmonds - star of ABC's Get Krack!n & Amazon Primes Last One Laughing with Lloyd Langford - star of Have You Been Paying Attention?, Spicks and Specks and Would I Lie To You?. From 6.30pm - 9.30pm on Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11, at Factory Espresso. Tickets $55 at www.factoryespresso.com.au/.
The Summer Kitchen at Oriana Gardens is serving up authentic Neapolitan woodfired Pizza, clay-oven Tapas dishes, and Summer Specials such as hot house-smoked Salmon or whole 'bone-in' Lamb Shoulders to share amongst friends and family.Top this with the perfect range of favourite cocktails, spritzers, bubbles and local wines from Oriana's Pool Club & Cocktail Bar. The Pool is open to all our diners during opening hours Wed - Fri 4pm-9pm, Saturday, noon-9pm, Sunday, noon-8pm, until March 12. Book at module.lafourchette.com.
Saturdays and Sundays - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until May 6 at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
The Corner Store Gallery presents a series of smaller works that give the impression of a constellation of debris strewn across the gallery space. This emulates the ordinary but sometimes unexpected things that litter Heath's house and workspace, giving the viewer a glimpse of her artistic-domestic world. On show until March 11.
On March 4, from 11am-5pm, enjoy the next big event brought to you by Orange Region Vignerons Association. Alititude is a roving degustation of delicious wine and food including @printhiewines; @racineorange; @secondmousecheese; @nilestreetcafe @lakesidekioskandcafe and @trangskitchenorange; @brangayneoforangewines; @heiferstationwines; @highlandheritagecellardoor; @nashdalelanewines; @philipshawwines; @printhiewines; @rikardwines; @rosshillwines; @rowleewines; @stockmansridge; @swingingbridgewines; @tamburlaineorganicwines. Be chauffeured from the centre of Orange to Lake Canobolas, before enjoying an afternoon stopping at wine and food stations along the way. Book tickets $195pp at events.humanitix.com/wine-and-food-altitude/tickets. Selling fast.
On March 4, Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef, wine don or presenter working their craft. Chefs present and cook their recipes so guests can easily fire questions as they fire up the pans on the stove. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. On March 11, join a masterclass with Ayoma from Red Chilli Deli to learn all about cooking delicious Sri Lankan dishes. Booking essential $140pp, at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event March 11. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am. This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
A Gathering of Uncertainties was developed in partnership with Messums Wiltshire. The exhibition is a culmination of 10 years' work by the British sculptor, and the first comprehensive survey of his work to be shown in Australia. One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and his sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze. Orange Regional Gallery on show until April 15.
After a few years off, Panorama Motorcycle Club is proud to be bringing the Long Track Masters back to Bathurst Showground, bigger and better than ever before! Tickets for Friday Adult $20, Concession $15, under-15, $10. For Saturday those tickets will cost $30, $20,and $15 - at www.eventbrite.com.au/o/panorama-motorcycle-club-long-track-40142513283.
Celebrating 100 years of Australia's most renowned portrait prize. In 2021 the Art Gallery of New South Wales celebrated the 100th birthday of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award, the Archibald Prize. The landmark exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize explores the prize across its history, revealing fascinating stories behind 100 carefully selected artworks. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until March 26.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on March 4, then March 11.
Enjoy canapes followed by a three-course meal by chef Brett Melhuish of restaurant 9inety 2wo, with each course matched to wines from Heifer Station's Chardonnay Museum. From noon until 3pm, Saturday, March 4. Reserve your place for $195 at heiferstation.com.
A one-might only performance by belly dancer Zali, while you enjoy a special Lebanese feast. Reserve your seat for $80pp when you book at maaloufs.com.au/.
Embrace Equity is this year's theme for Bathurst's IWD. From 11am-2pm, at Bathurst City Hall and Courtyard, Dindima with Aunty Gloria; A Warming to Country; guest speaker Julie Farley of IBM; Smith & Jones at noon, Harriet Fahey at 1pm. There will be a free barbecue, coffee and ice cream carts, a free photo booth, and interactive arts and crafts.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.30pm at the Assumption School Hall, Mitre Street, Bathurst. All-male choir with a singing strength of about 24 members of all ages. For information call John Kendall on 0427 410 625.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until March 4, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. April 9 and 16, enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, March 25. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Experience the thrill of harness racing at the club in March. March 8, free entry from 6pm. Don't miss the highly-anticipated Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival from March 15. It features five race meetings and many social events such as Ladies Night Marquee, Calcutta, Ambrose Golf Day & Honouree Dinner. The three-year-old finals have prize money of $100,000 and the two-year-old finals, on the last Saturday night of March, each offer $150,000.00 in prize-money. Wednesday 15; Friday 17; Sunday 19 - Nutrien Gold Crown Yearling sales; Monday 20 - 1pm - 5pm; Wednesday 22, 6pm - 10.30pm; Saturday 25 - 6pm - 11pm, entry adult $10, concession $5, under-15 free.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (March 19), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is March 5, then April 2.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates March 4 and 5, then April 1 and 2 . All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Go back to the future in Blayney. Turn up the power ballads, bust out the big hair and join them for a weekend of free fun as they celebrate Blayney in the '80s.Themed entertainment, workshops, exhibitions, street activities, and markets will run across the weekend. King George Oval will play host to the main event on Saturday night featuring live music, food trucks, local wine and beer, and more. For the full event schedule checkout the Blayney Shire Council website.
This year's motif is ENERGY. The sections include Fine Art, Mixed Media, Sculptures and Photography. Works will be on display at the Blayney Arts Hub from March 2 - 26.
Save the date for the 145th annual Blayney Show. More details will be added closer to the event which takes place at the Blayney Showground.
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12:30pm to 14:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday March 4, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Australian Theatre Live returns to the Malachi's big screen on Sunday, March 5, at 2pm. Cavalli's opera offers an inspired marriage of words and music that reveals the innermost thoughts and feelings of gods and mortals alike. Oberon's very own Domino Houlbrook-Cove will also be treating us to a live performance of four arias before the screening.
This is a free event for the Oberon Community. Commencing at 7pm on Wednesday, March 8, at the Oberon Showground, there will be guest speakers and other entertainment. Bookings are essential and can be made by ringing Sharon Swannell at Oberon Council on 02 6329 8151.
Kim Kelly has written 12 novels, all stories about aspects of Australia and our history. Among them are the bestselling The Blue Mile and critically acclaimed Wild Chicory. Her latest fiction, The Rat Catcher: A Love Story, was published by Brio Books. It was shortlisted for the Viva La Novella literary award and longlisted for the prestigious ARA Historical Novel Prize. Originally from Sydney, Kim now lives in Millthorpe. Kim will be talking about writing and her career at 5pm on Friday, March 10. Space is limited so bookings are essential on 6329 8220.
Sunday, March 12, will see the Oberon Showground host a swap meet to raise funds for the Oberon Pony Club. The price for a stall is $15 and lookers get in for $2. Enquiries to Emma on 0408 698 987 or Danielle on 0448 823 284.
As part of the Field to Forest Festival, there will be a Forest Foraging Talk at the Timber Pavilion on March 18, 12pm-3pm. Cost is $5pp with refreshments available. Guest speakers will be Col Roberts local ex-forester, museum curator and owner of Lowes Mount Truffiere; Diego Bonetto professional forager, talking about the art of foraging for wild mushrooms in our surrounding pine forests; and Nikki Bennetts, of the Forest Corporation, on safety recreation in our State Forest.
Playwell Events will be holding its very own Brick Show at the Malachi between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, March 18. There will be over 30 tables of custom-built Lego models on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, to Architecture, trucks and a city layout - something for everyone. There will also be the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative themselves. Tickets are $10.
As part of the Field to Forest Festival, we open the doors to the boutique vineyards, breweries and distilleries across the region for two select days in March. This group of artisans have a true passion for their craft and welcome you to taste some of the finest produce in regional NSW. You won't find any large scale cellar doors on this tour, but if you enjoy farm experiences, country hospitality, rural vistas and quality wine and beer, this tour is for you. As this is a transport and catered event. Participants are asked to meet at the Oberon Visitor Information Centre at 9.30am for a 10am start. The cost is $105, book at visitoberon.com/events.
Perhaps Oberon's most famous garden is the awe inspiring, Mayfield. This magnificent garden is the largest cool climate garden in the world and is truly a must see. There are 15 hectares of the Water Garden open to visitors every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day. See the Copper Tree and the Grotto on your way to the Gallery, which gives a fascinating history of the garden and a tribute to those involved with its creation. It remains a living legacy of the Hawkins family who took much of their inspiration for this project from several of Europe's most significant horticultural destinations. Visitors can also enjoy a unique regional dining experience at Mayfield's garden restaurant, and it also offers a luxurious glamping experience during its spring, autumn andsSummer festivals.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, March 26. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: April 7. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
