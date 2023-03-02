Daily Liberal
March 2 2023 - 5:30pm
DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
The Reels

The Band from Dubbo

And many other exhibits to explore

The Reels were a band that defied categorisation and were quickly embraced by audiences across the country from its inception in 1976. The History of the Reels charts the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo, its evolution through the '80s and '90s and its unique place in Australian Rock Music. See it at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until March 31. Visit the website.

