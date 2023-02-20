Daily Liberal
Family pays tribute to former Orange man Patrick Prevett following death at Gibraltar Falls

Riley Krause
PB
By Riley Krause, and Peter Brewer
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:00am, first published 8:37am
The family of Patrick Prevett, pictured with his niece, have paid tribute to the 22-year-old bricklayer from Orange. Picures supplied and by Elesa Kurtz.

The family of a former Orange High School student who slipped and fell at Gibraltar Falls in the ACT have issued a heart-felt tribute following his death.

