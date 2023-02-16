Things to do: Central West and beyond

Decolonise, by Wellington-based artist DandalooSu, is a body of work that aims to reclaim and elevate the use of native fibres within the textile world, and draw awareness to the environmental impact of their modes of production.at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until February 26. Visit the website.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, February 18. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Come and relive the glory days as singer songwriter John Stephan performs Roy Orbison's iconic hits such as Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove All Night, Leah, Working For The Man, Blue Bayou, Only The Lonely, In Dreams, Blue Angel, You Got It, Running Scared and many more. The night will include a special tribute to The Everly Brothers. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, February 18, 8pm. Tickets $59.90-$79.90, at www.drtcc.com.au/.
Dubbo RSL Club Resort presents this energetic entertainer on Sunday, February 18, 2pm. His show includes classics such as Rockin' All Over the World, Old Time Rock & Roll, Running Bear, Peggy Sue, Great Balls of Fire, Runaway, You Raise Me Up, piano instrumental Chariots of Fire and his own No.1 hits - Down in The Riverina, It's All Over Now, and I Don't Look Good Naked Anymore. Tickets $25 online or at the club.
Monday, February 20, 5.30pm. Keynote presentations by Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, Kristy McBain and CommSec chief economist Craig James, plus a "pollies panel" with local MPs Dugald Saunders, Mark Coulton, Roy Butler and Narromine mayor Craig Davies. The evening includes plenty of opportunities for networking and a fabulous dinner with drinks. Tickets $170.50 online at eventbrite.
Tuesday, February 21-22, 8.30am-5pm. The summit will include keynote presentations from Simon Kuestenmacher, demographer, media commentator and researcher, as well as Ashley Fell, social researcher and trends analyst. The two-day event will include six panel discussions focused on 'Bridging the Divide'. Tickets from $139.69 at eventbrite.
An art exhibition of all things featuring feathers, fruit, foliage or fresh air. Think birds, still life, florals and landscapes. Creative Fusion Gallery until February 27. See website for days and times.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday - February 17 - Paul 'Irish' McMillan; 24 - Allyn Smith.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm-11.45pm - February - Friday 17 | Matt Harris; Saturday 18 | Elle Flanagan; Thursday 23 | Peter Riley; Friday 24 | Brad Hailing; Saturday 25 | Jade Martin.
.Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday from 7.30pm- 10.30pm; local artists. until April 4.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - February - Friday 17 | Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 18 | Mat Harris; Sunday 19 | Paul (Irish); Friday 24| Shane Riley; Saturday 25 | Jo Hyndes; Sunday 26 | Duncan Ferguson.
Lost for something to do on Sundays? All welcome to come chill with us for Sippin' Sunday from 3pm-6.30pm. With $10 cocktails, Happy Hour, raffles, live music. February - 19 | Chloe Swannell; 26 | Brad Haling.
Dubbo Harness Racing Club hosts feature races such as the Dubbo City Cup, Red Ochre Pacing Championship, Furney's Town and Country Championships, the Dubbo Harness Club Christmas Series, the Golden Gig Series and the Iron Horse Series. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights at Dubbo Showground, Friday, February 17, from 6pm, at Dubbo Showground.
The Miniature Horse Association of Australia conducts a National High Point Competition, and some states also hold an annual State High Point Competition for owners. The MHAA is returning to the Dubbo Showground after 30 years for its National Show, all day Wednesday, February 22 to Saturday February 25. Contact mhaanationalshow@gmail.com for details.
Wednesday, February 22, at the Catholic Healthcare Wellness Centre, 10.20am - 2pm. Tickets are free at eventbrite. Join us for a day of free fun activities and presentations designed to enhance your vitality through lifelong learning and movement,
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event March 5) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Iku was born in Japan and currently lives and works in Orange. Iku has always been captivated by shadows, comparing them to the beauty of the yin and yang. Closely observing shadows in her daily surrounds, the patterns and lines are evocatively reimagined through expressive strokes in sumi ink. Exhibition on show at Orange Regional Gallery, open daily 10am-4pm, until March 19. More info call 6393 8136.
Saturdays and Sundays - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
Live Music Saturday's are on every weekend this summer at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, Feb 18 - The Darcy Revival, Feb 25 - Malia Stirling, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
February 19, noon - 3pm, Triple M morning host, Neil Gill performs live on acoustic guitar.
The Corner Store Gallery's extremely popular group show Inside this Box is back for another year with 88 artworks on display from all over Australia. Artists were invited to submit wall-mountable artworks of any style, size, genre, medium and subject matter, that fit within a 30x30 centimetre size frame. There were more than 200 submissions and the very best finalists are on show, until February 25, open 10am-4pm.
On March 4, from 11am-5pm, enjoy the next big event brought to you by Orange Region Vignerons Association. Alititude is a roving degustation of delicious wine and food including fresh oysters from @printhiewines; sweet treats from @racineorange; award-winning handmade cheeses from @secondmousecheese; fresh food served up by @nilestreetcafe @lakesidekioskandcafe and @trangskitchenorange. Local wines: @brangayneoforangewines; @heiferstationwines; @highlandheritagecellardoor; @nashdalelanewines; @philipshawwines; @printhiewines; @rikardwines; @rosshillwines; @rowleewines; @stockmansridge; @swingingbridgewines; @tamburlaineorganicwines. Be chauffeured from the centre of Orange to Lake Canobolas, before enjoying an afternoon strolling around the picturesque backdrop, stopping at wine and food stations along the way. Book tickets $195pp at events.humanitix.com/wine-and-food-altitude/tickets. Selling fast.
On March 4, Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef, wine don or presenter working their craft. Chefs present and cook their recipes so guests can easily fire questions as they fire up the pans on the stove. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. On March 11, join a masterclass with Ayoma from Red Chilli Deli to learn all about cooking delicious Sri Lankan dishes. Booking essential $140pp, at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event March 11. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon. Dogs welcome.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am. This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
On Sunday, February 19, and 26, you can enjoy a bottomless lunch at Duntryleague. Start with a cocktail on arrival and sit back and listen to some chilled DJ vibes while enjoying two hours of unlimited Prosecco and selected beers, plus delicious shared plates for your tableT hink dumplings, sliders, wontons and seafood (menu will change each Sunday). Bookings are essential for times between 1.30pm - 3:30pm. Tickets $85pp available at duntryleague.com.au/product/bottomless-sunday-lunch/.
A Gathering of Uncertainties was developed in partnership with Messums Wiltshire. The exhibition is a culmination of 10 years' work by the British sculptor, and the first comprehensive survey of his work to be shown in Australia. One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and his sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze. Orange Regional Gallery on show until April 15.
Join the Friends of Banjo Paterson on Friday, February 17, to celebrate Banjo's 159th birthday. Enjoy music, poetry and stories about Narrambla Vale and the families who lived there. There will be opportunities for walk-up performances. Please bring your own chairs and rugs. Barbecue food will be on sale or BYO picnic and drinks. Free entry and no booking required. From 6pm - 8pm at Banjo Paterson Park.
February 18, at the Freemasons Hotel Molong. Judged by national champion bush poet Robyn Sykes. Entrants must perform a one-minute original poem/lyric/limerick - recited, sung or rapped - but most include the phrase "been there before". It can be an individual, paired or group performance. Under 18 - Free Performing, 7-8pm, Open - $5 to enter, 9-10pm. Bookings are essential via TryBooking.
February 19, 4pm - 6pm, visit he historic property where Banjo's parents used to live. Billy tea and damper for afternoon tea. Then tour the 'new' house (1908). Entertainment by Australian performance bush poetry champion, Greg North. Dress up as your favourite Banjo character. Hosted by the Molong Historical Society. Tickets $30, call 0437 868 595.
February 19, all day from 9am. Relax in the shade of the trees for real country hospitality. Free entertainment, open mic, poetry and bush music along with an opportunity to visit the Banjo Paterson Museum, Yeoval . Enjoy the outstanding collection of history and memorabilia and take a walk in the sculpture park. Devonshire tea, light lunch and barbecue available, with seating provided. This is a free event, but donations are appreciated.
February 20, 7.30pm - 9pm at Orange Senior Citizens and Pensioners Centre. Three-time Australian Champion bush poet, Gregory North, presents the history and selected verse of Banjo Paterson. Accompanied by visuals, Greg's companion book will be launched on the night. Tickets $5, contact 0425 210 083.
February 21, 12.30pm - 3pm. Stuart Town was originally named Ironbark - of The Man from Ironbark fame. Enjoy lunch and poetry at the historic Ironbark Hotel. Catch the XPT train from Orange at noon and return to Orange at 4pm. To book your lunch please contact Renee Wykes on 0458 157 650. All train tickets can be bought at the Orange Railway Station.
February 22, 8am - 10am, at the Orange Civic Centre Southcourt. Organised and run by the Rotary Club of Orange, a barbecue breakfast and entertainment from local youth and walk-up poets. Drop in on your way to work or after your morning walk. No bookings needed.
February 22, 5.30pm - 9.30pm, at Heifer Station Wines, Borenore. Join Heifer Station under the stringybark rafters at the old woolshed for an open-mic style Aussie poetry evening. Bring your poetry, a fun night of walk-up poetry competition, entertainment, and a meal, along with local wines in the barrel shed. Ticket $35.74 at eventbrite.
February 22, 3pm-5pm, Duntryleague Guesthouse. Combination of in-room and Zoom attendance to accommodate entrants and enthusiasts across Australia. Join them for some live poetry performances and the announcement of the winner. Visit blackenedbillyversecompetition.com/ for more information.
February 23, 7pm-9pm, at The Lord Anson Hotel. A fun competition to showcase performances of some of Banjo Paterson's best poetry, or a spoof thereof. Join the audience at the Lord Anson in celebrating Banjo's poems. Judging based on articulation, voice, and entertainment. The best performer will win a case of Small Acres Cyder to take home. Free entry: dinner and drinks on sale. Enter on the night, no booking required.
February 23-24, 10am-5pm, at the Orange Ex-Service's Club. Enjoy the best bush poets from across Australia performing in four categories of original (humorous and serious) and borrowed (traditional and modern) verse. This highly entertaining national competition is brought to Orange by the Australian Bush Poets Association and the Rotary Club of Orange. Poets enter via ABPA website. Audience entry by donation.
Celebrating 100 years of Australia's most renowned portrait prize. In 2021 the Art Gallery of New South Wales celebrated the 100th birthday of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award, the Archibald Prize. The landmark exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize explores the prize across its history, revealing fascinating stories behind 100 carefully selected artworks. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until February 28.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on February 18.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.30pm at the Assumption School Hall, Mitre Street, Bathurst. All-male choir with a singing strength of about 24 members of all ages. For information call John Kendall on 0427 410 625.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until March 4, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. April 9 and 16, enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, February 25. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and join us from 6pm for great free racing action. Great fun for all the family with charity auctions, children's entertainment and of course great racing. Bathurst Harness Racing Club hosts the Star Trek Series during the month of February, proudly sponsored by Bedwells Feed Barn. Come and join us for exciting harness racing action and we will see whose name will appear on the Honour Roll for 2023. Bedwells Feed Barn Star Trek final night is on Wednesday, February 22. Cost: Adult $10; Pensioner $5; under 16 years free.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (February 19), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Joing us for one of our regular thoroughbred racing days at Tyers Park Racecourse. Delicious food is available thanks to ions Club of Mount Panorama, working their magic on the barbecue, and there is a bar open for service. Gates open at 11am, and general entry tickets are $10 per adult.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is March 5, 2023.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates March 4 and 5. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
This event features a range of public activities which will see everyday runners competing over the actual World Cross Country Championship Course. From school challenges, Little Athletics, para program, national clubs championships through to the Golden Ticket which will see place getters make it through to the actual World Championships. February 17 - 19, 8am - 5pm daily. For more details www.facebook.com/WorldAthletics.
All singing all dancing one man show with Luke Alleva, accompanied by a three-piece band. The Dancin' Man celebrates the quintessential song and dance men that graced the stage and screen such as Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Donald O'Connor, The Nicholas Brothers, and Sammy Davis Jr. A medley of songs with a fresh and modern twist - Make 'em Laugh, Mr Bojangles, It Don't Mean a Thing and Singin in the Rain to name a few. This show takes you through the classic decades when music and dance had style, grace, and charisma. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, February 20, 2pm. Tickets 20-$35 online.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Saturday, February 18, join us for a free family friendly evening with two food vans and two live performances. The first starts at 5pm and the main event at 8pm. Feel free to bring a rug to sit on. Courtesy Bus is available. Contact Lisa Born on 0411 685 136 or Email: morely7269@gmail.com.
Calling all artists entries are now open and will close on February 20. This year's motif is ENERGY. The committee is looking forward to a bumper number of entries delivered by February 24. The sections include Fine Art, Mixed Media, Sculptures and Photography. Works will be on display at the Blayney Arts Hub from March 2 - 26. Register at https://platformartshub.com/too/.
This workshop is suitable for someone who has no experience using their digital camera. Thursday, February 23, 5pm-6pm, $20, at The Odd Sock Gallery, 4/8 Farm Lane, Blayney. Book in person at the gallery.
Enjoy a free family night out in Neville on February 24, with an outdoor screening of Encanto, local live music, food, mini-market, jumping castle and face painting Grab your picnic rug and take the family out for a very special night at Neville Public School. Gates open at 5pm with the movie beginning at 7.30pm.
Garden Guru Day will be hosted by Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis, and Gerald Power of Indigenous Cultural Adventures, who will share their knowledge on sustainability, growing local, the future of food in Australia and more. You will have a chance to browse local food stalls and taste the delights of our region. Entry is free but spaces are limited so reserve your place today. The February 25 sessions are at 10.30am and 2.30pm, and will cover the same content so please only register for just one. Gold coin donations to Millthorpe Edible Garden group are welcome on the day. This event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
Blayney's going 80s for a weekend of themed entertainment, workshops, exhibitions, street activities, and markets on March 3-5. Main event Saturday night, King George Oval.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one being a Twilight Market from 5pm on Sunday, February 26. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Local produce and products are on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month, next one being March 4.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
The action returns to the Oberon Showground on February 25, for the 2023 Oberon Rodeo. All the usual rodeo events plus entertainment. Details at www.oberonrodeo.com/.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: March 3. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
