Things to do: Central West and beyond

Garden Guru Day will be hosted by Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis, and Gerald Power of Indigenous Cultural Adventures, who will share their knowledge on sustainability, growing local, the future of food in Australia and more. You will have a chance to browse local food stalls and taste the delights of our region. Entry is free but spaces are limited so reserve your place today. The February 25 sessions are at 10.30am and 2.30pm, and will cover the same content so please only register for just one. Gold coin donations to Millthorpe Edible Garden group are welcome on the day. This event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.