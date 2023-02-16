Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

Updated February 16 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Things to do: Central West and beyond

Decolonise

And many other exhibits to explore

Decolonise, by Wellington-based artist DandalooSu, is a body of work that aims to reclaim and elevate the use of native fibres within the textile world, and draw awareness to the environmental impact of their modes of production.at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until February 26. Visit the website.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.