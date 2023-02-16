Woman's 'quite disturbing' manner of driving lands her in court for driving with drugs

A Dubbo woman who was busted driving with drugs in her system after she ran a red light and drove in a dangerous manner has been disqualified from driving for three months.
Jayd Robinson, 24, was seen by police at 1.30am on Sunday, October 16 last year swerving along a road near Victoria Street in Dubbo, court documents reveal.
Police activated their sirens to pull her over and Robinson slowed to less than 40 kilometres per hour but continued to drive over the LH Ford Bridge. She then indicated to turn left but instead moved into the right hand lane.
According to police, at the intersection of Victoria and Whylandra Street, Robinson ran a red light before she pulled over and was subject to a roadside drug test, where she returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.
Court documents state Robinson was taken to Dubbo Police Station where she returned another positive reading for the drug.
Robinson was prohibited from driving from December 6 after police received results from the oral drug fluid analysis that confirmed the presence of meth in her saliva.
At 3.19am on the same night, she was seen driving east on Thompson Street without her headlights on.
According to police she was stopped and spoken to, when she stated she was "just trying to get home" to her kids because she was at the police station.
When she was alcohol breath tested, she returned a negative result, court documents confirmed.
In Dubbo Local Court on February 8, Robinson, who resides on Jacqueline Drive, pleaded guilty to refusing to comply with restriction offence and driving a vehicle with an illicit drug in her system.
Solicitor Kate Bittar said Robinson is the sole carer of a one and two-year-old while her mother cares for her two younger sisters.
"Her manner of driving was concerning, however following being asked to stop driving, Ms Robinson instructs she took what they said literally, as for failing to comply with prohibition, she walked to her car and then drove for three minutes," Solicitor Bittar said.
"As mentioned your honour, she strongly relies on her licence, she intends on taking them [her children] to daycare so she can start work."
Magistrate Gary Wilson said if it wasn't for Robinson's manner of driving, which was "quite disturbing", she wouldn't have been convicted.
"I don't know whether you panicked because the police were behind you with lights and sirens, but going through a red light brought you to their attention," he said.
In addition to the disqualification period, Magistrate Wilson fined Robinson $100.
