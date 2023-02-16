Daily Liberal
Jayd Robinson fronts Dubbo Local Court for driving with drugs

February 16 2023
Woman's 'quite disturbing' manner of driving lands her in court for driving with drugs

A Dubbo woman who was busted driving with drugs in her system after she ran a red light and drove in a dangerous manner has been disqualified from driving for three months.

