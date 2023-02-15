Reckless driving catches police attention of woman who lands herself in court for drink-driving

A Dubbo woman who was spotted reversing out of a car park at speed before spinning out, was almost three times the legal alcohol limit, a court has heard.
Amber Cary-Edwards, 28, was reversing a white MG Sedan along Talbragar Street, when she caught the attention of police about 2.30am on December 3 last year, court documents said.
Police followed Cary-Edwards for a short distance to watch her manner of driving and subsequently activated warning lights and sirens.
According to police, she pulled over on the corner of Talbragar and Bligh Street and they performed a roadside breath test. Police also requested her licence, where she produced a provisional two licence but police saw no P-plates on the car.
Court documents state after she returned a positive roadside breath test, Cary-Edwards was taken to Dubbo Police Station for further breath analysis, where she gave an alcohol reading of 0.135.
She told the officers she had consumed five vodka and Red Bull drinks during a night out at the Pastoral Hotel.
In Dubbo Local Court on February 8, Cary-Edwards, who resides on Crown Street, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving and not driving with P-plates displayed.
Defence lawyer, Corey Suckling said Cary-Edwards lacked a criminal and traffic record, and only had three weeks left in her three month disqualification.
Mr Suckling also submitted the testimonials as well as letters to the court to explain the context of his client's life leading up to the incident.
"Your honour, I would say no comment of what manner of driving was, it was a short journey and Talbragar Street is a long street," Mr Suckling said.
Magistrate Gary Wilson said it was the manner of her driving that brought her to police attention.
"I'm prepared to dismiss that, however, she's almost in high range. She's fortunate to receive a minimum disqualification," Magistrate Wilson said.
Magistrate Wilson disqualified Cary-Edwards for three months, fined her $250 and ordered her to install an alcohol interlock device for 13 months.
The matter of displaying P-plates incorrectly was dismissed.
