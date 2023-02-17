Daily Liberal
Meet the Locals

NALAG CEO Debbie Todkill says grief, loss wear many hats

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:00pm
Gerry OLeary, Debbie Todkill and Cathy Banks of the National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG), pictured at its headquarters in Dubbo. Picture by Ciara Bastow

Debbie Todkill knows what it's like to face loss. The Dubbo resident lost "two really good friends" in 2019 - and it taught her that grief comes in all shapes and sizes.

