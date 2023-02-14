Daily Liberal
Zoo Chat | Celebrate World Hippo day at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

By Carolene Magner
Updated February 15 2023 - 9:55am, first published 8:00am
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is privileged to care for 5 Nile/common hippopotamuses. Picture by Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

The 15th February is a day to celebrate the extraordinary hippopotamus, to raise awareness and encourage people to take action.

