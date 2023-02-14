Zoo Chat | Celebrate World Hippo day at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

They are the third largest land mammal in the world. With males growing for most of their life, weighing approximately 3 tonnes. Females weigh approximately 2 tonnes, growing until 25 years of age.

They are vital for the health of the rivers, lakes and ecosystems in Africa. Providing nutrients for other aquatic life.

Please no 'body shaming' a hippo, as they are incredibly muscular. They sink in the river systems due to their muscle mass/density. Humans have more fat than a hippo!

An ancient species evolving 54 million years ago, Hippopotamus are closely related to whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Hippo can run at 30 km/hr on land for a short bluster and are able to reach about 10 knots in water.