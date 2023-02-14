Zoo Chat | Celebrate World Hippo day at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

The 15th February is a day to celebrate the extraordinary hippopotamus, to raise awareness and encourage people to take action.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is privileged to care for 5 Nile/common hippopotamuses. Hippos are remarkably intelligent and very quick learners, but what may surprise many is how sensitive and interactive they are. They often like to investigate new things and always have a watchful eye peering from the pond, so they never miss anything happening in their environment.
Here at the Zoo we have:
Nile: Female aged 23 years, the eldest in the pod. Nile can be the most sensitive of the group and has a very independent streak. She participates in various training programs with her keepers, and keeps them on their toes to win her affections.
Cuddles: Female aged 22 years. Cuddles is a protective and nurturing mum. She is incredibly intelligent yet extremely focused on what she wants. She constantly teaches her keepers, is open to new challenges and is extremely patient.
Kibibi: Female aged 8 years. Kibibi is one of the cleverest and most acrobatic hippos in our group. Almost the same size as her mum, Cuddles, Kibibi might even love her hay more than her mum!
Kendi: Female aged 5 years, has a beautiful soft nature, but is the strongest and most resilient of the female hippos. She always has an innocent look to gain extra treats from keepers, and is always attentive.
Kani: Male aged 3 years. Kani is Australasia's only male hippo and the youngest in our region. He is just the sweetest little hippo and has grown up so quickly. He is playful and well-mannered, even if he sometimes gets a little bossy with his sisters. He quite likes mouth and gum rubs and a good hose down.
Fun facts about Hippos:
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies Hippos as "Vulnerable" on its Red List. The population density is generously estimated at 115,000-130,000 wild hippos remaining today.
Confronted with many unabated threats and little protection, hippos need our help.
Threats include: environmental changes/global warming/drought, human encroachment, industry/mechanised farming in areas where they live and poaching for the ivory trade, of their tusks (front teeth). Hippo are also hunted for the illegal 'bush meat trade' and their fantastically thick skin (1.5" thick) is used (often not regulated) for various leather products.
You can help Hippos by visiting Taronga Western Plains Zoo, where every dollar you spend helps care for and conserve wildlife.
You can travel to Africa to see them in the wild on an eco-tourism safari, watch documentaries on hippos to increase your knowledge, and donate to in-situ hippo conservation projects in Africa.
This World Hippo Day, Wednesday. February 15, come join us at Taronga Western Plains Zoo for a live keeper talk at 11am, or check out the Zoo's Facebook or Instagram for more hippo stories on the day.
