Dubbo's Garry Lunn wins the 2023 Bedgerabong Picnic Cup with Honeywine

By Colin Hodges
February 14 2023 - 5:00am
Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club president Nathan Clarke congratulates Cup-winning trainer Garry Lunn and team with Honeywine.

Twelve years after taking home the trophy, Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn was back again on Saturday to win the $11,000 Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup with Honeywine.

