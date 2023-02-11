Daily Liberal
Comment

Coulton's Catch Up | Register interest for Stronger Communities funding

By Mark Coulton
February 12 2023 - 9:00am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton pictured with members of the Moree and District Historical Society, which received funding under the last round of the Stronger Communities Programme to replace its printer and scanner. Picture supplied

I'm currently taking expressions of interest for Round 8 of the popular Stronger Communities Programme (SCP), with grants of up to $20,000 available for eligible not-for-profits or local governing bodies.

