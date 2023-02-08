Last year it was a story of the big fish that got away, so Bathurst St Pat's coach Zac Merritt is determined to start season 2023 with making the catch of the day.
If the Saints can beat Dubbo CYMS in their first game of this year's Peter McDonald Premiership, it would make a strong statement.
So that is the only thing captain-coach Merritt wants his side to focus on - that game against the Fishies at Jack Arrow Oval.
"It's pretty exciting, Dubbo CYMS game one," Merritt said.
"That's what we are focused on at the moment and then we'll build our season off that.
"They are always thereabouts and always up there in the top two or three and this year should be no different, so it should be a good test straight up for us to see where we are at.
"It's an exciting draw, but this year we won't be focusing any further ahead than the game we've got coming up. So for us it's Dubbo CYMS round two and we'll set our season up from that one."
As the Saints are drawn in play Blayney in the first round of the four-grade Western competition, it means Merritt's men sit out with the bye. The Bears are only fielding reserve grade and league tag outfits in 2023.
But that's fine with Merritt. He doesn't mind waiting one more week to try and exact some revenge on the Fishies.
Last season when the Dubbo side hosted the Saints in the second round of the competition at Apex Oval, it ran in eight tries on the way to a commanding 42-22 victory.
It was the most points the Saints conceded in a game during the season and the biggest loss Zac Merritt's men suffered in 2023.
"We took them on over there last year and we got away with an early lead but they brought it back, as Dubbo do," he said.
"So it will be nice for them to come over here and hopefully we can put them away in round one.
"That's what you want, you want to come straight into it."
READ ALSO:
As was the case last season, the game against Dubbo CYMS is one of three cross-over matches the Saints will have against Group 11 based clubs.
They've also been draw to play Parkes (round 10) and Wellington (round 12), the difference from 2022 being which club hosts.
Though Merritt admits he would've liked to play different Group 11 based sides this year, he knows his men will face quality opposition each weekend.
"I think they should mix it up and they'll probably mix it up next year, but I think for this year it was probably easier to just go off what they did last year. It's exciting, it's a good draw," he said.
"I think the standard is so good in the Peter McDonald Premiership, it definitely picked every team up, they improved themselves and go out and buy what they needed for certain positions.
"I think every game will be tough from here on in, plus we are away for Wellington this year which will be tough."
Merritt and his Saints will build up for their season opener by continuing to put in the hard yards at training.
They'll participate in the annual Bathurst Panthers Knockout and the Brendon 'Stubby' Collits Memorial against 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership champions Forbes.
But Merritt stresses those pre-season games are not the focus.
"The trials, win, lose or draw it won't be any skin off our nose," he said.
"The Forbes Stubby game will be in Forbes and they're premiers, so that will be a good game, but trials are going to be trials this year, we're focused on Dubbo CYMS."
