Artists Euan Macleod and Rodney Pople share their works based on residencies at Taronga Western Plains Zoo during 2021. Features large-scale paintings and portraits of animals and humans exploring the act of looking and being looked at, captivity and freedom. Runs 10am-4pm daily until February 12, at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Call 6801 4444 for more or visit the website.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, February 4, then February 19. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Dubbo will host these championships as part of the final qualifying meet culminating in the State Championships. The region welcomes more than 1000 competitors and supporters visiting to enjoy this event at Barden Park on Saturday, February 4, 7am-5pm.
Don't miss the chance to catch NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler, NSW Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder and their team when they hit Dubbo to promote a fantastic cause - Hogs for the Homeless. This is a great opportunity to get involved in a fantastic afternoon, so head to Apex Oval for a Rugby League session with some of the NRL's greats. Sunday, February 5, 4.30pm-5.30pm. Register your interest online.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday - February 3 - Jo Hyndes; 10 - Duncan Ferguson; 17 - Paul 'Irish' McMillan; 24 - Allyn Smith.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm-11.45pm - February - Thursday 2 | Elle Flanagan; Friday 3 | Jason Hill; Saturday 4 | Matt Harris; Thursday 9 | Jo Hyndes; Friday 10 | Jade Martin; Saturday 11 | Peter Riley; Thursday 16 | Jason Hill; Friday 17 | Matt Harris; Saturday 18 | Elle Flanagan; Thursday 23 | Peter Riley; Friday 24 | Brad Hailing; Saturday 25 | Jade Martin.
.Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday from 7.30pm- 10.30pm; local artists. until April 4.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - February - Friday 3 | Mat Harris; Sunday 5 | Pete Riley; Friday 10 | Shane Riley; Saturday 11 | Paul (Irish); Friday 17 | Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 18 | Mat Harris; Sunday 19 | Paul (Irish); Friday 24| Shane Riley; Saturday 25 | Jo Hyndes; Sunday 26 | Duncan Ferguson.
The Umbilical's take the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and smash them together into a new show performed simultaneously on stage and on the big screen. It's like nothing you've ever seen, and nothing they've ever done, and it will blow your mind way more literally than you are expecting. The Distraction: enabling your screen addiction. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, February 3, 8pm. Tickets Subscriber $49.90, Adult $54.90, Concession and youth $49.90 at www.drtcc.com.au/.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event February 5) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Annual Ladies' Day event. Compete individually or as a team. Free entry for female competitors in sprint or super sprint events, with a junior off-road course available. Ollie Robbins Oval, Sunday, February 5, 9am-noon.
Training days and club days are hosted on the first Sunday of each month (February 4) at the OEC Grounds at Dubbo Showground. The club has a covered full-sized sand dressage arena providing fabulous protection on those hot and/or rainy days, as well as a spacious watered grass area to warm up in. Stables are available - bookings are direct with Dubbo Regional Council. Cost $25.
This free event is for senior citizens to attend an Expo where a range of support services, service providers and other organisations will be available to make contact with and to ask questions. A morning tea will also be available during the event. Open from 9.30 am - noon, Monday, February 6. Other events include: Seniors' Barbecue - Thursday, February 9, Noon - 2pm, Dubbo Regional Council's mayor and councillors will prepare the meal, during which seniors and councillors can socialise and chat about their positive, and not so positive concerns. Booking is essential at www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/forms/seniors-week-councillors-barbecue. Movie event - Friday, February 10, Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club. The film Rams will be shown. Arrive to be seated by 9.45am for a 10am start. It's a 2-hour movie with a 15 minute intermission.
Lost for something to do on Sundays? All welcome to come chill with us for Sippin' Sunday from 3pm-6.30pm. With $10 cocktails, Happy Hour, raffles, live music. February - 5 | Paul 'Irish' McMillan; 12 | Shane Riley; 19 | Chloe Swannell; 26 | Brad Haling.
CraftAlive is in Dubbo for three big days, presenting Helen Godden's My Australia. It features local and interstate craft experts, the latest craft supplies, kits and equipment and is a hands-on event. A chance to learn from world class specialists with interactive classes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, 9.30am-4pm, February 10-12. Tickets $14-$25 online at www.craftalive.com.au/locations/dubbo/.
February 10, 5pm - 9pm, see how many rides you can take - they're unlimited once you have your armband. There's food trucks, putt putt golf, showbags and, a night show spectacular on Saturday.
How many rides can you ride in 4 HOURS? We do sell-out so we recommend to book online! 4 hours of unlimited rides for $35 online or $40 at the gate.
This all breeds club hosts regular shows. Halter classes are provided for, quarter horse, appaloosa, paint, paint bred and other breeds. Performance events range from showmanship, hacking, hunter under saddle, western pleasure, trail, western riding, reining etc. There are divisions for those starting out with beginner and walk/jog events up to advanced competitors. February 11-12, 9am-4pm. Visit www.cwphc.net/ for more information.
Iku was born in Japan and currently lives and works in Orange. Iku has always been captivated by shadows, comparing them to the beauty of the yin and yang. Closely observing shadows in her daily surrounds, the patterns and lines are evocatively reimagined through expressive strokes in sumi ink. Exhibition on show at Orange Regional Gallery, open daily 10am-4pm, until March 19. More info call 6393 8136.
Saturdays and Sundays - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
The Printhie Picnic experience starts with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Tickets $95pp online at printhiewines.rezdy.com/. Daily from Friday to Sunday until February 5.
Live Music Saturday's are on every weekend this summer at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, until February 18, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event, February 11. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon. Dogs welcome.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am. This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
On Sunday, February 5, 12, 19, and 26, you can enjoy a bottomless lunch at Duntryleague. Start with a cocktail on arrival and sit back and listen to some chilled DJ vibes while enjoying two hours of unlimited Prosecco and selected beers, plus delicious shared plates for your tableT hink dumplings, sliders, wontons and seafood (menu will change each Sunday). Bookings are essential for times between 1.30pm - 3:30pm. Tickets $85pp available at duntryleague.com.au/product/bottomless-sunday-lunch/.
Join Laurence Edwards for an artist talk in his exhibition A Gathering of Uncertainties, developed in partnership with Messums Wiltshire. The exhibition is a culmination of 10 years' work by the British sculptor, and the first comprehensive survey of his work to be shown in Australia. One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and his sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze. Friday, February 3, 5.30pm. Bookings via Orange Regional Gallery's Eventbrite page. Exhibit of his works on show until April 15.
Saturday, February 4, come and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of live music, food, markets and family fun, in the shade of the London Plane trees at Millthorpe's Redmond Oval. Let the kids enjoy the free family activities while you sit back and have a bite to eat, catch up with friends and family and enjoy the warm summer evening. See you there 4pm - 9pm! This event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
Discover how music helped the 'Dunera' boys cope with displacement during their internment as 'enemy aliens' during the Second World War. Friday, February 10, 6pm-8pm, Orange Regional Museum. Tickets $11.25-$15 at eventbrite.
February 10 and 11, 5pm - 11pm - Grab your partners, polish them boots and get ready for a night of country entertainment like no other! A Night in Nashville is an all-American themed country music festival where big Aussie artists cover the all-time best American country songs! The fun doesn't stop there, they go all out on theme too! They're talking big American barn, festoon lights, hay bales, neon lights, cowboy hats, boots, mechanical bull, line dancing, food vans, and much much more. Be very quick - limited tickets are available for $99.20 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/a-night-in-nashville-2023-tickets-468017572157.
Two comedy heavyweights are coming to Factory Espresso on February 10 and 11. Two hours of brand new stand-up from Dilruk Jayasinha - star of Last One Laughing (Amazon Prime), Utopia (ABC) and Celebrity MasterChef Australia (Ch 10) and Dave Thornton - star of The Project, Would I Lie to You Australia & Fox Sport's The Back Page. Half of the $60 tickets have been snapped up already in the pre-sale to their comedy mailing list. Tickets for the shows (6.30pm-8.30pm) available at https://www.factoryespresso.com.au/.
Celebrating 100 years of Australia's most renowned portrait prize. In 2021 the Art Gallery of New South Wales celebrated the 100th birthday of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award, the Archibald Prize. The landmark exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize explores the prize across its history, revealing fascinating stories behind 100 carefully selected artworks. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until February 28.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on February 4.
See the cars and meet the stars of the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12-Hour (February 3-5, 8am) at Track to Town before they take to Mount Panorama for big weekend of racing. The cars will drive under police escort from Mount Panorama to Russell Street and be on display for fans to enjoy. An autograph session, driver Q&A and a presentation to the 2022 race winners will take place once the cars arrive. A free BBQ and coffee van will also be available on the day. Then get ready for the rumble of Australia's International Endurance Race at Mount Panorama. Some of the most talented international drivers on the planet will battle it out against our Supercars stars in a host of the latest GT3 vehicles. Go to www.facebook.com/Bathurst12Hour for other related events.
Based on real people and events in Australian history, Painting the Light is a story of love between two people and their love for their country. As an actor, Ned has appeared in some of Australia's most loved film, television and theatre productions. He was the first Australian playwright to write about the Stolen Generation when he wrote Close to the Bone with his students at the Eora Centre for Aboriginal Visual and Performing Arts in Redfern. This is a 2023 Seniors Festival event, Friday, February 3, 11.30am. Bookings Essential. 6333 6281. Tea and coffee provided.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until March 4, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. April 9 and 16, enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, February 25. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Enjoy a delightful morning tea in the tranquil setting of Miss Traill's Garden. This event is part of the NSW Seniors' Festival and will include a special morning tea, a tour of the house, raffles, and a chance to win a lucky gate prize. February 5 and 10, noon-3.30pm, tickets $10. Don't miss out, reserve your spot by booking at Books Plus on Howick Street in Bathurst.
A special film screening of The Healer, a feel-good, uplifting movie. A young man discovers he has the gift of healing. As he struggles to understand his new reality, a teenage girl with cancer unexpectedly inspires him to believe in himself and, by helping others, he will find his life purpose. Bathurst Library, February 9, 2pm-4pm.
Come and join us from 6pm on February 8 and 15, for great free racing action. Great fun for all the family with charity auctions, children's entertainment and of course great racing.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is February 5, 2023.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates February 4 and 5. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
This stunning spectacular salutes the famous BBC Proms Concerts of London's Royal Albert Hall, including well-known favourites Rule Britannia, Jerusalem, Radetzky March and Elgar's Land of Hope and Glory. Join Australia's most acclaimed international violinist Ian Cooper with opera stars, prima ballerinas, and the Blue Danube Orchestra. You will hear Love is a Many Splendored Thing, Mario Lanza's The Loveliest Night of the Year, Stranger in Paradise and beautiful selections from South Pacific. The Governor Macquarie Memorial Pipe Band salutes the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performing Amazing Grace, Skye Boat Song, Scotland the Brave and Highland Cathedral. Be thrilled by the Irish and tango dancers, plus the ballet's Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker. February 10, 7pm, tickets 75-$79, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
The Blayney Harness Racing Club is a smaller Harness Racing NSW club, with several meetings a year. For more details on race times check the Australian Harness Racing website. Next event Sunday, February 5 and 12, at Blayney Showground, 12 Lawson Street. Runs noon to 5.30pm.
Come together on February 14, for some morning tea and melodies with the Orange Regional Conservatorium's, Come Together Choir. Bring your Valentine and celebrate during Senior's Week. The choir will present a 2-hour all-inclusive program of songs from 10am, to have you moving and grooving at Blayney Community Centre. Morning tea will be provided free of charge. Reserve your free place today by calling 6361 7974 or registering here. This event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8.30am-noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
Blayney's going 80s for a weekend of themed entertainment, workshops, exhibitions, street activities, and markets on March 3-5. Main event Saturday night, King George Oval.
Garden Guru Day will be hosted by Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis, and Gerald Power of Indigenous Cultural Adventures, who will share their knowledge on sustainability, growing local, the future of food in Australia and more. You will have a chance to browse local food stalls and taste the delights of our region. Entry is free but spaces are limited so reserve your place today. The February 25 sessions are at 10.30am and 2.30pm, and will cover the same content so please only register for just one. Gold coin donations to Millthorpe Edible Garden group are welcome on the day. This event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one being a Twilight Market from 5pm on Sunday, February 26. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
The 2023 Seniors Festival will be held at Mayfield Garden from 10.30am, on Friday, February 3. For more information or to book, contact Oberon Council's Community Services Team on 6329 8100 or community@oberon.nsw.gov.au.
Saturday February 4, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
This year's Oberon Show will happen on Saturday, February 11. All the regular show events and judging categories will be there. This is one of the biggest events on Oberon's annual calendar and a great day out is guaranteed, with fireworks and live entertainment in the evening. Programs are available at most of Oberon's retail outlets or on the Show Society's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oberonshow.
Lithgow band Hollowpoint will at the RSL from 7.30pm on Saturday, February 11. Winners of the Lithgow Talent Quest, they play classics that will get you up and dancing. This up and coming group of talented musicians are not to be missed and will be perfect to end a day at the Oberon Show.
The Wolves will be holding a Kick About Day at 11am on February 5. Come along for some fun games with the players and coachesto see what the 2023 season holds and enjoy a free sausage sizzle.
There will be a meeting at the O'Connell RFS shed at 7pm on Monday, February 13, where residents can put questions to ATCO about the proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme. This project has caused some concern among O'Connell residents and this will be an opportunity to challenge the company and maybe get some answers.
The action returns to the Oberon Showground on February 25, for the 2023 Oberon Rodeo. All the usual rodeo events plus entertainment. Details at www.oberonrodeo.com/.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: February 3. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
