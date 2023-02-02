See the cars and meet the stars of the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12-Hour (February 3-5, 8am) at Track to Town before they take to Mount Panorama for big weekend of racing. The cars will drive under police escort from Mount Panorama to Russell Street and be on display for fans to enjoy. An autograph session, driver Q&A and a presentation to the 2022 race winners will take place once the cars arrive. A free BBQ and coffee van will also be available on the day. Then get ready for the rumble of Australia's International Endurance Race at Mount Panorama. Some of the most talented international drivers on the planet will battle it out against our Supercars stars in a host of the latest GT3 vehicles. Go to www.facebook.com/Bathurst12Hour for other related events.