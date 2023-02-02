Daily Liberal
February 2 2023
DUBBO

  • Due to ongoing flood recovery, please check with organisers and venues for updates.

Two Degrees 

And many other exhibits to explore

Artists Euan Macleod and Rodney Pople share their works based on residencies at Taronga Western Plains Zoo during 2021. Features large-scale paintings and portraits of animals and humans exploring the act of looking and being looked at, captivity and freedom. Runs 10am-4pm daily until February 12, at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Call 6801 4444 for more or visit the website.

