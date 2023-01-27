Daily Liberal
John 'Jack' Dowd brought before Orange Local Court for drink-driving roll-over crash near Warren

January 28 2023 - 4:00am
A driver who stopped at a pub on his way home from a trip away with friends rolled his ute soon afterwards with his passenger being thrown from the vehicle. File picture

A high-range drink-driver who rolled his Toyota LandCruiser ute causing his passenger to be ejected from the vehicle has faced Orange Local Court.

