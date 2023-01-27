Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Scottish all-rounder Lyle Robertson to play for Dubbo in Western Zone Premier League grand final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Scotland under 19 international Lyle Robertson quickly slotted into Dubbo's representative team this season and he will play in Sunday's grand final. Picture by Amy McIntyre

As someone who calls Scotland home and had never played cricket in Dubbo prior to this season, Lyle Robertson had no idea of the Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) rivalry with Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.