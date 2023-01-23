There may have been some low scores on the weekend but it's still fair to say the latest round of the RSL Pinnington Cup belonged to the batters.
No bowler even managed to take a four-wicket haul while a number of batters enjoyed plenty of time in the middle.
With that in mind, the most recent team of the week has some real depth in power when it comes to swinging the willow.
When Kempston crunched the second ball of the Newtown Ducks' innings through cover and to the boundary it was a sign of things to come.
He went on to make a hard-hitting 71 from 55 balls to help the Ducks overcome a lacklustre performance in the field and defeat CYMS.
Kempston had plenty of support as his side chased down CYMS' total of 7-209 with relative ease.
Before Kempston had whacked them for the Ducks, Connor Watts had helped CYMS get off to a strong start.
While the first half of his season may have been quiet when it came to run-scoring, Watts will hope to kick on for the rest of the summer after making 54 from 44 balls on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Watts, he couldn't go on and make a really big score while no other CYMS batter was able to reach 40 in the defeat to the Ducks.
READ ALSO:
United need victories to keep alive finals hopes in the second half of the season and Saturday was a perfect start.
The Newtown side scored a strong eight-wicket win over Narromine, and Azam was one of the stars.
After Narromine posted 8/178, Azam hit 62 from 67 balls at the top of the order to start United's chase in fine style.
It's no surprise there's multiple Ducks in the batting lineup after they successfully chased a total of more than 200 on Saturday.
Giffin did a fine job on Saturday, playing the supporting role early as Jack Kempston banged them but then he too started to life the run-rate.
He finished 70 from 106 balls as the Ducks strengthened their claims for a minor premiership win this season.
The trek in from Cobar was truly worth it on Saturday.
Harbison produced the round's top score in second grade, making 96 as the Demons bounced back from defeat the previous week to defeat Macquarie in match between two of the real contenders.
No others Demons batter even managed to make 25 but it mattered little as Harbison powered them to a toal of 214, only to fall agonisingly short of a century.
The third of the Ducks to deliver on Saturday.
Charlie Made 48 from 45 balls in the win over CYMS and combined his boundary-hitting power will with his ability to manipulate the field and pick up quick singles and twos.
With a number of batters in form and capable of making big scores, the Ducks will be one to watch for the rest of the season.
He may have made 58 opening the batting on Saturday, but such is the strength of this side poor Cameron Herd finds himself at seven here.
His effort, which started with a boundary as his first scoring stroke, was still worthy of recognition though in what was the match of the round.
Rugby chased down RSL Colts Red's total of 184 on the final ball after Herd had earlier got things going well.
Another who could probably feel a little hard done by when he sees himself at eight here.
If Asher Azam started Newtown United's successful chase well, Sharma finished it in style.
He smashed 56 not out from just 32 balls in a truly destructive knock. His innings included five boundaries and four sixes and got United part the potentially tricky target of 179 inside 34 overs.
Prior to Azam and Sharma stealing the show for Newtown United, Buttsworth had led Narromine's recovery.
Things were looking bad for the hosts when they slumped to 5/88 but the stand-in captain delivered.
Buttsworth made a crucial 66 from 43 balls from number seven but the knock still proved not enough.
The Demons needed to bounce back on Saturday and they did so in style.
Harbison was the one who set it up with the bat - Skinner chimed in with a handy 15 not out at the end - but the bowlers needed to deliver against a Macquarie side loaded with batting talent.
Skinner helped ensure a strong win was recorded by taking 3/32, a haul including the big wicket of Jason Green for 23.
Finn MacLeod's three early wickets left Souths reeling at 3/15 and they never recovered from that.
That's a simple enough reason to have him in this side. Macleod removed Josh Williams (0), Richie Richardson (8) and Kurt Davenport (5) and finished with 3/12 from five overs.
Souths were rolled for just 96 and Colts White reached the total with relative ease.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.