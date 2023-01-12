It's been a long wait but all the thrills and spills of the Geurie Rodeo will return this weekend.
This weekend's event arrives after the 2022 rodeo was cancelled last September due to the Geurie Showground being too wet due to incessant rain.
With no rodeo having been held in Geurie since December of 2021, there is a record number of entries this year and a bumper crowd is expected on both Saturday and Sunday.
There will be events for young and old, male and female throughout the two days of action.
Gates open at 8am on Saturday and the main events will be held later that afternoon.
There will also be food on offer and a bar while there will a mechanical bull for those who are inspired by the action and want to give it a go themselves.
Tickets are only available at the gate.
Adults are $20, children five-16 are $10 and pensioners are $15 while a family tickets (two adults, two children) is $50.
