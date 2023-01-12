Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Record number of entrants for the 2023 Geurie Rodeo

By Newsroom
January 12 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geurie rodeo action returns this weekend after rain forced the event to be cancelled in 2022. Picture supplied

It's been a long wait but all the thrills and spills of the Geurie Rodeo will return this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.