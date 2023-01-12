The racing action returned to Dubbo Turf Club for 2023 on Monday.
A strong crowd attended the annual sponsors' day meeting and they were treated to a competitive day of racing.
Local trainers Connie Greig, Brett Robb and Clint Lundholm all proved popular with punters and scored wins on the day while there was also a victory for Wellington's Karen McCarroll.
One of the highlights off the track was a bumper birthday party for Patrick Donoghue.
As a present, the day's first race was called the Patrick Donoghue 80th Birthday Celebration Class 1 and Maiden Plate.
Racing will return to Dubbo Turf Club on Monday, January 30.
