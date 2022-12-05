A two-year-old boy is in a stable condition in hospital after being bitten by a snake.
According to information from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team, at approximately 11pm last Friday night, December 2, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance (NSWA) to fly to Rylstone to transport a two-year-old boy who was reported to have been bitten by a snake, possibly a brown snake.
The boy was treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to Rylstone Oval to rendezvous with the waiting helicopter.
The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the boy before airlifting him to John Hunter Hospital.
He was in a stable condition as of Saturday, December 3.
Knowing how to avoid snakes and what to do if you suffer a poisonous bite "can be the difference between life and death" in Australia this snake season.
Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers owner and operator Stuart McKenzie said the adage is true: snakes are more afraid of us than we are of them.
"They're certainly not aggressive and they won't chase you - that's all wives' tales," Mr McKenzie said.
In fact, the seasoned snake catcher said a snake's primary instinct is to get away from intrusive humans and we should return the favour by keeping a safe distance.
But humans and snakes will at times run into one another, forcing the reptile to become defensive.
"Scenarios where a snake may get defensive would be if it felt cornered, either in your backyard or in a room, or if someone approaches it or a dog goes after it," Mr McKenzie said.
"And obviously, they can bite when people try and pick them up or hurt them."
Accidentally stepping on the animal can also trigger the defence mechanism.
Which means tall grasses or areas where snakes are likely to hide should be avoided during the warmer months, especially during morning and evenings on hot days when they're more likely to be active.
But what should you do if you are bitten?
Mr McKenzie said step number one is remaining calm, avoiding movement as much as possible to stop the flow of venom through the body and calling an ambulance.
That, the Queensland snake catcher said, "can be the difference between life and death".
"If you get bitten by a brown snake and you're running around, passing it off - you can probably drop in 15 minutes," he said.
Also vital is applying a pressure bandage.
"Whatever limb has been bitten, you need to put a pressure bandage over the hole limb to slow down the flow of the venom through the lymphatic system," he said.
A key 'what not to do' is to avoid the natural instinct of washing a snake bite, which can often be what medical professionals rely on to identify what bit you.
Don't try and catch the snake and remember that killing them is illegal in all Australian states and territories.
And do not try and suck out of the venom.
Keeping dogs on leashes in high grass areas and containing cats with natural hunting instincts will also keep your pets safe during snake season.
Snake season in Australia is generally considered to be between September and April but many factors can alter this and safety around snakes should be considered all year round.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.